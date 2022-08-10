ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melissa Barrera Talks Fear of Drowning While Filming ‘Keep Breathing’ and Neve Campbell’s Departure From ‘Scream’ Franchise

By Marc Malkin
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’

Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Benjamin Millepied
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Natalia Oreiro
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Madonna
Person
Eva Perón
Salon

"Never Have I Ever" should let Devi be single

If the first two seasons of Netflix's teen comedy "Never Have I Ever" offered a warm and funny coming-of-age story grounded in emotional meditations on grief and familial expectations, the third season is a stark reminder that protagonists need to grow, preferably in tandem with their show's ongoing arcs. In...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy