West Springfield, MA

Northampton attorney takes closer look at the Zhukovskyy trial verdict

By Kate Wilkinson
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After Volodymyr Zhukovskyy from West Springfield was found not guilty of killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire, 22News spoke with a lawyer about the innerworkings of the trial.

West Springfield truck driver found not guilty in deadly NH crash detained by U.S. Immigration

“There was a number of charges he was facing, that’s really the question,” Northampton Attorney James Winston said. “No one’s going to dispute this was a tragedy. Seven people died.”

Winston said in a criminal trial, a prosecutor’s job is to prove a person is guilty beyond reasonable doubt. In this trial, defense attorneys argued the head-on collision was caused by the lead biker of the motorcycle group, who was over the legal alcohol limit.

“What they’re trying to show is some reasonable doubt that it wasn’t the defendant that started this, it was unfortunately one of the people that died that started this whole chain of events that led to seven people dying and that was enough,” Winston told 22News.

Prosecutors also had to contend with the judge dismissing eight charges on whether Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs while operating a truck at the time of the crash.

Local motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict

The case, gaining attention across New England, with New Hampshire Governor Sununu criticizing the Jury’s decision. However Winston noted a jury can see a case differently than the average person.

“You’re going to hear sworn testimony, you’re going to see exhibits and you’re really vested in every moment of what’s happening because you know you’re going to be charged with being in the jury so there’s a big difference,” Winston said.

While Zhukovskyy was acquitted, a spokesperson for ICE said he is in their custody ahead of seeing an immigration judge . He was taken to a corrections facility in North Haverhill, NH, the spokesperson for ICE city what they called his extensive criminal history.

