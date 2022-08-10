ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury. Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He […] The post Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

Phillies defense makes Keith Hernandez an honest man

New York Mets announcer Keith Hernandez recently riled up some fans in Philadelphia when he said that he didn’t enjoy broadcasting Philadelphia Phillies games, citing the team’s frequently poor defense. He might have been onto something. In the second inning of Thursday’s game, Miami Marlins’ first baseman Lewin...
