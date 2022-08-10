Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school.

The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and the district cannot transport them. This affects people who live in the following subdivisions:

Timber Ridge

Dale Valley (in the Maywood area)

Western Hills (connected to State Street and west to Turkey Farm Road)

Timberview

Sunnydale Acres

Riverview (south of Route 150 and north of the river)

Taylor’s Commercial (east of Route 47 on Franklin Street)

District officials said the district does not receive funding to provide transportation to these locations. They apologized for the inconvenience and said any questions can be made to the Transportation Department at 217-586-4443.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.