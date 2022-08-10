ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault

Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

