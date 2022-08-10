DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s here! The 2022 Iowa State Fair has arrived. The gates opened at sunrise on Thursday morning and the first of what officials hope will be more than a million visitors passed through. Getting through those gates may take a little longer this year as security will be checking bags and purses and guests will have to pass through metal detectors. Guns are not allowed on the fairgrounds, with or without a permit.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO