IA governor tackles legality of abortion ban
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has resisted calls for a special session of the Iowa Legislature to limit abortions but has been trying to enforce current laws through the courts. Governor Reynolds has cited two rulings, the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade and the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that abortion is not constitutionally protected.
Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting Webb City before giving up two run sin the 6th inning. Iowa came back to take the lead 4-3 in the top of the 7th and retired Webb City with a pop-up to second base.
Excitement engulfs the metro with opening of Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair got underway here with opening ceremonies. “Iowa’s coming together to celebrate all the reasons why we love living in Iowa,” said Fair Manager Gary Slater. “What makes a difference is the volunteers, supporters, the staff, and the many people behind the scenes and for you being here. Let’s find our fun in 2022.”
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to...
What to expect on opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s here! The 2022 Iowa State Fair has arrived. The gates opened at sunrise on Thursday morning and the first of what officials hope will be more than a million visitors passed through. Getting through those gates may take a little longer this year as security will be checking bags and purses and guests will have to pass through metal detectors. Guns are not allowed on the fairgrounds, with or without a permit.
‘She’s a rock star’: New Augie grad takes on new United Way job
Laura Keenan is the best kind of leader — smart, thoughtful, compassionate, willing to change and eager to collaborate. So it makes perfect sense that the 2022 Augustana College graduate is the first in the new United Way Quad Cities position of Emerging Leaders manager. The native of Elmhurst, Ill., who majored in communications studies and graphic design first had a 20-hour-a-week internship with United Way this past spring, starting in February.
