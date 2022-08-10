ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Judge says Michigan's UIA must halt collection efforts for claimants with pending appeals

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency must halt collection activities for claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic and then appealed that decision, according to a Thursday order from a state judge. This order clarifies that it's not just the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that the agency needs to stop collection efforts, such as garnishing wages or seizing tax refunds, for. Instead, it applies to any claimant with an overpayment letter who appealed or protested the decision...
