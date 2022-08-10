Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Yoga on the Trail
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Thursdays in July and August, yoga instructors from various Jackson Hole studios conduct classes outside on the National Museum of Wildlife Art’s Sculpture Trail. Two more sessions remain for the summer on the following dates:. Thursday, Aug. 18. Thursday, Aug. 25. All levels are...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Music on Main goes out with a boogie
VICTOR, Idaho — That’s a wrap for the 2022 Music on Main season!. The beloved summer music series hosted by Teton Valley Foundation came to a close last night with performances from Inland Isle and headliner Neighbors. Music on Main brought eight different shows to Victor City Park...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Osprey family spotted in Rafter J
JACKSON, Wyo. — Summer is the brief window of time when Osprey inhabit the Greater Yellowstone before migrating out of the region for the winter. In September, they migrate to Central and South America to escape the cold. Often mistaken for eagles, osprey lay two or three eggs in...
buckrail.com
New local food trailer makes rounds in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Did you see it? The new Eat Wyoming trailer made its rounds in Jackson on Wednesday!. Central Wyoming College (CWC) partnered with the state-wide Eat Wyoming local food hub to increase local food market access for farmers and ranchers, and bring more Wyoming-grown food to our communities.
Grand Teton rangers conduct 3 major rescues in less than 24 hours
Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. The post Grand Teton rangers conduct 3 major rescues in less than 24 hours appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
MISSING SOUTHERN IDAHO TEENS
REXBURG - Police in southern Idaho are looking for two 14-year-olds that were reported missing from the Rexburg area on Tuesday morning. Kayzin Hansen is 14-year-old male, 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female, 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
eastidahonews.com
RV catches fire in Rexburg as family prepares to take it on trip
REXBURG — A family is unhurt after a fire destroyed an RV that they were planning to take a trip with Friday. Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire call came in around 2:55 p.m. for an RV that was on fire near the 2100 block of 440 South in Rexburg on Friday. The RV was parked by the house.
Bear World responds to PETA complaint about worker safety in OSHA investigation
REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson has defended the safety protocols of his animal park in response to an inquiry by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Yellowstone Bear World has a strong safety record, which demonstrates that the training and safety protocols in place are effective, and we expect them to remain that way into the future,” Ferguson wrote in an official response to OSHA. OSHA opened...
buckrail.com
Rangers respond to three incidents in GTNP within 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyo. — Park rangers had a busy start to the week, conducting three major rescues within Grand Teton National Park in just under 24 hours. The first rescue occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, when Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake.
buckrail.com
Heads up! County to conduct annual pathway sealing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Next week, Teton County will conduct seal coating on pathways causing some routes to close for public use for up to four hours at a time. This year’s project areas include the following pathways:. Path 22 from the Y intersection to Stilson Ranch. Teton Village...
Idaho State Journal
Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline
It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
svinews.com
Flood watch issued for the Jackson Hole area Friday through the weekend
JACKSON (WNE) — Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast will bring a chance of localized flooding in parts of the Jackson Hole area and surrounding mountains this weekend. The National Weather Service’s Riverton bureau has issued a flood watch for the area from Friday through Sunday. Teton...
buckrail.com
Get in the game with JH Indoor’s after school sports program
JACKSON, Wyo. — In our after-school sports program, your kids will play some of their favorite sports in a controlled, safe, indoor environment. Our after-school program will focus on the importance of physical activity, developing. a healthy lifestyle, and most importantly, having fun!. Activities may include football, soccer, wiffleball,...
buckrail.com
Earthquake shakes Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — If you felt a rumble in Teton Valley last night you’re not alone. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake with a depth of five kilometers (3.1 miles) in Driggs, Idaho. The shake occurred at 9:01 p.m. between Miller Ranch and Powder Valley on Ski Hill Rd. The earthquake was also reported by the University of Utah Seismograph Station. “Felt It” reports from Driggs residents also backed it up.
svinews.com
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
buckrail.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect from Friday to Sunday
JACKSON, Wyo. – The National Weather in Riverton has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Jackson Hole and the Tetons, along with much of Western Wyoming, from Friday morning through Sunday evening. The Watch does NOT include Yellowstone at this time, though isolated flash flooding could not be ruled out there either.
