Yukon, OK

KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Yukon, OK
Yukon, OK
Yukon, OK
Oklahoma Society
News On 6

City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month

Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school

A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
YUKON, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officer Deloera of the OKCPD not only saved a kitten, but she took it home as her new furry friend. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach

Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
EDMOND, OK

