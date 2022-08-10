Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
Growing complaints surrounding Fletcher Cemetery, more families coming forward about burial placement errors
After Aimee Lowery’s six-year-old daughter died from a car accident, she and her family bought three plots next to her. Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own. Others say they are having the same problem.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
KOCO
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month
Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
Canton Residents Worried After OKC Taps Into Lake For Drinking Water
The metro's drought is reaching boiling point and forcing Oklahoma City to tap into a resource we haven't used in nearly a decade. It's coming at a cost to those living nearly 90 miles away. Oklahoma City said they use five reservoirs to provide drinking water to Oklahomans, one being...
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
yukonprogressnews.com
New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school
A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
RELATED PEOPLE
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
Science Museum Oklahoma to host space event for adults
If you want to let your inner child learn about space exploration, you will not want to miss this event for adults at Science Museum Oklahoma.
KFOR
Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officer Deloera of the OKCPD not only saved a kitten, but she took it home as her new furry friend. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
KOCO
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hostage situation ends overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot after holding a woman and child hostage overnight in Oklahoma City. Police were originally called out early Saturday morning to a domestic situation near N.E. 34th St. and North Lindsay Avenue. Police arrived on scene to find the suspect was holding both a woman and child hostage […]
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Person shot and car crash near OU Med in OKC
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a person was shot in the chest and a vehicle crashed near OU Med.
Comments / 0