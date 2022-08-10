OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officer Deloera of the OKCPD not only saved a kitten, but she took it home as her new furry friend. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO