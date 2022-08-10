ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
insidernj.com

The New Jersey Judiciary Responds

In light of a recent letter from a citizen who served as the foreperson for a Monmouth County Grand Jury, the New Jersey Judiciary would like to make clear its policy for the swearing-in of prospective jurors. When jurors take an oath of allegiance and affirm that they will support...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Mortgage Fraud#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Superior Court
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Globe

Democrats have three weeks to pick a candidate against Sauickie

Fresh off his landslide victory in Thursday’s special election convention, Assemblyman-elect Alex Sauickie (R-Jackson) must immediately pivot to his next campaign: a November special election for an unexpired term. Democrats have a chance to flip the Republican seat held for the last nineteen years by Ronald Dancer (R-Plumsted), a...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications

New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bklyndesigns.com

Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)

New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy