One of the biggest, most complicated lawsuits ever in N.J. has a trial set to begin next month, but no judge

Read full article on original website
Related
insidernj.com
The New Jersey Judiciary Responds
In light of a recent letter from a citizen who served as the foreperson for a Monmouth County Grand Jury, the New Jersey Judiciary would like to make clear its policy for the swearing-in of prospective jurors. When jurors take an oath of allegiance and affirm that they will support...
Man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie is N.J. resident. Here’s what we know.
A New Jersey man arrested for allegedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie on Friday during a public appearance in New York state pleaded not guilty Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault. Meanwhile, more details about the alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, emerged as officials in New York say they’re communicating...
beckersspine.com
New Jersey hospital must pay neurosurgeons $24.3M, appeals court rules
An appellate court on Aug. 9 upheld a $24.3 million award to a group of neurosurgeons who found the Valley Hospital in Ridgeview, N.J., breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing with them when it signed an exclusive agreement with another surgical group, according to Law.com. Five...
Lawsuit fighting NJ testing mandates could have major impact on your workplace (Opinion)
The public health issues and concerns surrounding COVID are long over. Most of the nation is back to normal with no mandates, no forced jabs, and no masks. Unfortunately, in New Jersey, there are people still suffering under arbitrary mandates that have nothing to do with public health. Despite the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Political pressure mounting to stop big health premium hikes for N.J. public workers
A proposal to increase health insurance premiums for public workers has sparked a flurry of activity this summer in the New Jersey Legislature, and lawmakers from both parties are now pushing for reforms to the state’s public sector health benefit programs. Rates could rise as much as 24% on...
njurbannews.com
NJ establishes Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within Department of Law & Public Safety
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued an Executive Directive that formally establishes the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) within the Department of Law & Public Safety (LPS), which will be led by Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong, LPS’s current and first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don't Say 'Inmate': NY Law Changes Term For Those Housed In State Prisons
Convicted criminals who spend time in New York prisons will no longer be officially referred to as “inmates.”. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Monday, Aug. 8, that replaces the word “inmate” in state law with “incarcerated individual.”. The governor’s office said the language change...
NJ urged to scrap COVID school policy after CDC changes course
Ahead of the fresh school year, there’s been a renewed call for New Jersey to drop its COVID-19 testing mandates, as a Republican state lawmaker says they no longer fully align with federal recommendations. Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, has asked Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately lift the COVID-testing mandate...
YouTube ‘video vigilantes’ say they are coming to N.J. to nab alleged child predators
Predator catchers. Video vigilantes. Concerned citizen groups. That’s how some describe Cameron Decker and a growing number of his fellow YouTube creators who are traveling the country trying to catch alleged sexual predators before an audience of loyal subscribers on the popular video site. The adults pose online as...
New Jersey Globe
Democrats have three weeks to pick a candidate against Sauickie
Fresh off his landslide victory in Thursday’s special election convention, Assemblyman-elect Alex Sauickie (R-Jackson) must immediately pivot to his next campaign: a November special election for an unexpired term. Democrats have a chance to flip the Republican seat held for the last nineteen years by Ronald Dancer (R-Plumsted), a...
NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications
New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
bklyndesigns.com
Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)
New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
Health care premiums could jump more than 20% for thousands of public employees in New Jersey
Republican lawmakers in New Jersey want to form a special committee to investigate potential health benefit rate hikes for thousands of state employees and former public workers, including teachers. The State Health Benefits Commission is considering raising premiums by more than 20% according to an email sent to Treasury Department...
fox29.com
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
1940s New Jersey promotional film shows a very different state
The internet is loaded with old promotional films about every state in the country. If you can tolerate the cadence and sound of the announcer, it's hilarious to watch, but also very revealing. You can find a number of promo films about our state. Lots of the places we know...
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
Comments / 3