ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Matt Putorti is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 21st Congressional district.
The North Greenbush Police Department is warning the public about hoax Facebook posts that have been circulating on local sales and trades pages. Police said the posts usually claim a crime has been committed.
Struggling New York State families will be getting some help with their back-to-school expenses, thanks to a $44.4 million federal pandemic grant to the state.
New information was provided Thursday in the case of a girl missing since late July from Alford. The Massachusetts State Police said they have reason to believe Navaeh Mack, 16, could be in Philadelphia.
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx drowned in the Delaware River on Wednesday, according to the New York State Police.
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As this summer’s dry weather continues, farmers across the Capital Region have had to make adjustments to continue growing in drier soil. At Swartz Farm in Castleton, the irrigation system was running again Friday afternoon, something that’s been a common sight all season. “It’s everything. There’s no way we could grow […]
The search is on for Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 pm on August 11 on McKensy Place in town
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
