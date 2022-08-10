Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seattleschools.org
Principal’s Welcome Letter
Welcome to our new families and to those of you returning for another great year. Hazel Wolf K-8’s vision is that students ask questions about the world around them, define problems and develop solutions, collaborate with diverse teams, justify thinking based on evidence, articulate their thinking, and model and practice attitudes that grow and support innovation. Our E-STEM program enables students to learn these skills through a rigorous academic program, centered around the environment we live in.
seattleschools.org
2022 – 2023 Family Welcome Letter
Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! As we look forward to another year learning and growing together, we want to take this moment to thank you all for your incredible support for the last three challenging school years. Beacon Hill Tigers are critical thinkers and global citizens, showing us their resiliency and strength through this pandemic and changing public health guidelines. In our community, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but it is shifting and changing. While we live with that uncertainty, we are focused on our students and our school community.
seattleschools.org
Greetings Kindergarten and First grade families!
I hope that everyone is having an exciting yet restful summer break!. The school year is quickly approaching and we want to welcome all of our incoming and returning kindergartners/ first graders to our school for JumpStart on Wednesday, August 24th through Friday, August 26th. If you have not heard of JumpStart, this program is an experience to welcome all kindergartners and their families to Seattle Schools. Since our kindergarten class will be combined with our first graders next year, we are opening it up to them as well. Scholars will get the chance to meet their peers and school staff and get to know the school. Our goal is for our new kindergartners and first graders to feel safe, supported, and ready to learn. Families will drop off and pick up their scholar as no school bus transportation is offered. If you need an ORCA card, please call the school to request one.
seattleschools.org
Prep Day of Service
Good News! The 2022-23 school year is off to a grand start for the Rainier View community. This August, Rainier View hosted Seneca Volunteer Group for a “Back to School Prep Day of Service” for Rainier View students, educators, and families. A fun filled day included the following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattleschools.org
Fall Sports Paperwork Due
Paperwork due to participate in Ultimate Frisbee and Girls’ Soccer. Forms available on the SPS Athletics website. Hard copies of athletic packet can be picked up from the main office once school opens. Make sure you have a copy of a doctor-signed sports physical if your student plans on...
Comments / 0