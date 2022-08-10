I hope that everyone is having an exciting yet restful summer break!. The school year is quickly approaching and we want to welcome all of our incoming and returning kindergartners/ first graders to our school for JumpStart on Wednesday, August 24th through Friday, August 26th. If you have not heard of JumpStart, this program is an experience to welcome all kindergartners and their families to Seattle Schools. Since our kindergarten class will be combined with our first graders next year, we are opening it up to them as well. Scholars will get the chance to meet their peers and school staff and get to know the school. Our goal is for our new kindergartners and first graders to feel safe, supported, and ready to learn. Families will drop off and pick up their scholar as no school bus transportation is offered. If you need an ORCA card, please call the school to request one.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO