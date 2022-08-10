ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police appeal over missing four-year-old boy in Turkey

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kENnA_0hCO98wz00

Police are appealing for urgent assistance in locating a four-year-old boy who has gone missing in Turkey.

George Jack Temperley-Wells was last seen in the Marina area of Antalya, having travelled from Darlington with his mother, Brogan Elizabeth Temperley, on June 29.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and are urging anyone in contact with them to reach out to the authorities.

George is described as having red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes, while Ms Temperley is 28 years old and slim, with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

They are likely to have spent time in Turkey with the four-year-old’s father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells.

Anyone in the UK with information can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30, while those in Turkey can go to a local police station or call the emergency number on 112 / 115.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Turkey#Durham Constabulary
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
newschain

US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after controversial Pelosi visit

A delegation of US lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prompted China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control. The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Woman, 31, arrested after dog badly hurts four-year-old boy

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries. The youngster was attacked by the Bull Mastiff-type animal after going to visit a friend’s house in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green, Merseyside Police said in a statement. A neighbour who fought the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Freya the walrus euthanised in Oslo due to fears for human safety

A walrus that has attracted crowds of people in Oslo has been put down by Norwegian authorities due to fears it posed a risk to humans. The 600kg female, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal.
ANIMALS
newschain

Deadly explosion tears through market in Armenia’s capital

A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has torn through a popular market in Armenia’s capital, killing at least one person, injuring 36 others and setting off a large fire. More than three hours after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market, firefighters laboured to put out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in stand-off

Police in Ohio are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural stand-off with officers. The FBI is warning agents to take extra precautions amid increased social media threats to its employees...
CINCINNATI, OH
newschain

All eyes on Missed The Cut at Deauville

George Boughey will be looking to enhance the fine record of British handlers in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano when his Missed The Cut lines up in the Deauville Group Two on Monday. The first prize has gone to a British-trained runner in the past four years, but son of...
SPORTS
newschain

Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chuba Akpom double rescues point for Middlesbrough to deny Sheffield United

Chuba Akpom spared the blushes of team-mate Ryan Giles as his brace earned Middlesbrough a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the Riverside. The Blades looked to be heading for all three points when Giles rifled the ball into his own net midway through the second half, but, having already struck in the first half with a close-range finish, Akpom scored again with eight minutes remaining as he directed a header past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy