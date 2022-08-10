Maia Mitchell Talks New Film 'No Way Out'
Actor Maia Mitchell joins Cheddar News to discuss her new film, 'No Way Out.' The star also discusses what playing 'Callie' on 'The Fosters' and 'Good Trouble' meant to her.
Actor Maia Mitchell joins Cheddar News to discuss her new film, 'No Way Out.' The star also discusses what playing 'Callie' on 'The Fosters' and 'Good Trouble' meant to her.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0