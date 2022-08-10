ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Maia Mitchell Talks New Film 'No Way Out'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECgtK_0hCO8l3k00

Actor Maia Mitchell joins Cheddar News to discuss her new film, 'No Way Out.' The star also discusses what playing 'Callie' on 'The Fosters' and 'Good Trouble' meant to her.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Mitchell
Cheddar News

iHeartMedia's Angela Yee Announces Departure From Iconic 'Breakfast Club' Show

iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club could have at least one fresh face this coming fall after the show's leading lady, Angela Yee, announced her departure. Social media was abuzz the night before the official announcement on Wednesday after Yee tweeted, "The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over." There was no other information linked to the tweet and her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, were radio silent. The rumor mill swirled for more...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#No Way Out#Film Star
Cheddar News

Charlamagne Tha God, Patina Miller & Consequence: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
Cheddar News

Roman-Born NYC Pizza Chef 'Surprised' by Domino's Difficulties in Italy

Domino's Pizza appears to have shut down all 29 locations in Italy after just seven years in the country, according to a Bloomberg report.The pizza chain has yet to confirm the closures, but the report is already generating plenty of buzz (and armchair business advice) about the wisdom of setting up shop in the ancestral home of red-sauced pies. However, not all Italians think it was a foregone conclusion that the American pizza chain would fail."I was actually surprised that they closed," said Gabriele Lamonaca, an Italian-born pizza chef and founder of Unregular Pizza in Midtown Manhattan. "These big chains...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheddar News

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers."That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.”For the second quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Inflation Slowdown: Price Gains Creep Ahead in July

Slower inflation is finally here. After months of record-setting gains, the consumer price index showed zero month-over-month growth in July, and a 8.5 percent increase from the year before. While the latter is still close to 40-year highs, it's down from the 9.1 percent reported in June. The CPI reading beat economists' forecasts to the downside, showing even more deceleration than was expected. This is the outcome long-predicted by many economists who argued that inflation would begin moderating in the near-term, and thus temper the Federal Reserve's need to push up interest rates to cool the economy. The report comes one day...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs

U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Friday, marking the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors continued to monitor positive inflation-related data released this week. For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25%, the Dow rose 2.92%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%. Angelo Kourkafas, an Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

In First Half of 2022, VistaJet Private Flight Subscriptions Climb Double Digits

In the first half of 2022, private aviation company VistaJet reported double-digit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Sales across VistaJet's subscription program reached all-time highs. Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region. Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet, joined Cheddar News to talk about trends and changes in the private jet industry and discusses the company's sustainability goals.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy