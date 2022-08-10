More Lego Movies in the Works as Toy Company Celebrates 90th Birthday
Lego turns 90 years old today. The celebration includes Lego’s first ever “World Play Day,” plus the opening of a new play space for kids in Harlem. Mike Moynihan, senior vice president of the Lego Group, in an interview with Cheddar News discussed the toy company’s celebrity collaborations and new products — but will there be more Lego movies? “There are,” Moynihan said. “There's nothing that I can share right now, but we've actually just signed on a long-term partnership with Universal Pictures that we are just super excited about, and I have a feeling that we'll have some really cool stuff to announce there soon!”
