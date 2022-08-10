ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

More Lego Movies in the Works as Toy Company Celebrates 90th Birthday

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AER1_0hCO8c7D00

Lego turns 90 years old today. The celebration includes Lego’s first ever “World Play Day,” plus the opening of a new play space for kids in Harlem. Mike Moynihan, senior vice president of the Lego Group, in an interview with Cheddar News discussed the toy company’s celebrity collaborations and new products — but will there be more Lego movies? “There are,” Moynihan said. “There's nothing that I can share right now, but we've actually just signed on a long-term partnership with Universal Pictures that we are just super excited about, and I have a feeling that we'll have some really cool stuff to announce there soon!”

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
Cheddar News

Roman-Born NYC Pizza Chef 'Surprised' by Domino's Difficulties in Italy

Domino's Pizza appears to have shut down all 29 locations in Italy after just seven years in the country, according to a Bloomberg report.The pizza chain has yet to confirm the closures, but the report is already generating plenty of buzz (and armchair business advice) about the wisdom of setting up shop in the ancestral home of red-sauced pies. However, not all Italians think it was a foregone conclusion that the American pizza chain would fail."I was actually surprised that they closed," said Gabriele Lamonaca, an Italian-born pizza chef and founder of Unregular Pizza in Midtown Manhattan. "These big chains...
RESTAURANTS
Cheddar News

iHeartMedia's Angela Yee Announces Departure From Iconic 'Breakfast Club' Show

iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club could have at least one fresh face this coming fall after the show's leading lady, Angela Yee, announced her departure. Social media was abuzz the night before the official announcement on Wednesday after Yee tweeted, "The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over." There was no other information linked to the tweet and her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, were radio silent. The rumor mill swirled for more...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#The Lego Group#Universal Pictures
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers."That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.”For the second quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Charlamagne Tha God, Patina Miller & Consequence: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Movies
Cheddar News

Inflation Slowdown: Price Gains Creep Ahead in July

Slower inflation is finally here. After months of record-setting gains, the consumer price index showed zero month-over-month growth in July, and a 8.5 percent increase from the year before. While the latter is still close to 40-year highs, it's down from the 9.1 percent reported in June. The CPI reading beat economists' forecasts to the downside, showing even more deceleration than was expected. This is the outcome long-predicted by many economists who argued that inflation would begin moderating in the near-term, and thus temper the Federal Reserve's need to push up interest rates to cool the economy. The report comes one day...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs

U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Friday, marking the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors continued to monitor positive inflation-related data released this week. For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25%, the Dow rose 2.92%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%. Angelo Kourkafas, an Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

In First Half of 2022, VistaJet Private Flight Subscriptions Climb Double Digits

In the first half of 2022, private aviation company VistaJet reported double-digit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Sales across VistaJet's subscription program reached all-time highs. Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region. Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet, joined Cheddar News to talk about trends and changes in the private jet industry and discusses the company's sustainability goals.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Biden Signs Bill Expanding Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill expanding healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the Middle East.The bill, entitled the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, is the most notable expansion of veteran health benefits in 30 years, Biden said."This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military services," Biden said. "I was going to get this done, come hell or high water."The president commended lawmakers in Congress for passing the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Disney+ Hikes Prices, but Will Give People a Cheaper Ad-Supported Version

If you love Disney+, you're going to have to pay a little more to stream Baby Yoda, your latest Marvel obsession, and your favorite Pixar movies.The company announced during its latest earnings report on Wednesday it was increasing the price of its Disney+ service to $10.99 a month, up $3 from its current offering.However, for those looking to keep things the way they are, Disney will be launching an ad-supported version of the service for $7.99 a month in the U.S. starting December 8. It will also offer an ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads bundle for...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO: Cannabis is a Recession-Resistant Staple

Cannabis company Curaleaf is growing its presence both domestically and internationally, as shown by a jump in revenue during the second quarter. Curaleaf's CEO Matt Darin sat down with Cheddar News Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello to discuss the positive earnings and what's ahead for the company.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Netflix Wants Ads, But May Not Have the Strategy to Make It Work

Netflix is courting brands to join its upcoming ad-supported service, and the interest is there among the companies that want to reach some of the platform's 220.67 million subscribers. But without an advertising leadership team in place, brands and agencies are concerned that Netflix may not have the capabilities to pull off its vision."They have been allergic to the word advertising," said Marla Kaplowitz, advertising trade group 4As CEO. "They would never utter it. They would have to use different descriptors, and even now they're trying to be above it."What's more, with Disney+ launching its ad-supported version on December 8,...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

SEC Proposes Hedge Funds Disclose Crypto Exposure: How Could This Impact Regulation?

No cryptocurrency regulation is currently in place in the United States. Still, the SEC is proposing that hedge funds disclose their crypto exposure, using a form developed after the 2008 financial crisis. Form PF would require large funds, which typically have opaque operations, to reveal what and how much crypto they own, and the full extent of their exposure. What could this mean for wider crypto regulation? Ari Redbord, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy