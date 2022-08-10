Queen of Fashion! Tatler Crowns Duchess Kate 2022’s Best Dressed—Take a Look Back at her Most Stunning Looks This Year

Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Meghan Markle's Cutout Jumpsuit Is as Elegant as It Gets
Doubling down on her stylish return to New York City, Meghan Markle capped her first day with an equally fashionable night out with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured hand in hand on Monday, July 18, as they left Locanda Verde in Tribeca. The couple walked out of the Italian restaurant where they had dinner with friends, exuding an effortlessly chic and relaxed vibe.
The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Her Favorite White Suit for a Third Time
Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s a white summer for the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton has taken out her favorite white Alexander McQueen suit for a third time this year as she made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The royal couple have been on a sports marathon by supporting local teams. On Sunday, the duke attended the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium to watch England win...
UEFA・
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Kate Middleton Shushed Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s Memorial and a Parenting Expert Loved How She Did It
Kate Middleton shushed Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip's memorial in March 2022 and, according to a parenting expert, she 'took time to connect' with her daughter.
Meghan Markle once complained that Kate Middleton didn't welcome her into the royal family, according to a new book
"Revenge," a new royal book by Tom Bower, details Meghan Markle's entrance into the royal family. Bower writes that Markle didn't feel welcomed by Kate Middleton when she joined the royal family. He added that Middleton felt irritated by Markle's approach to royal duties.
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit
The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
Does Kate Middleton Have Tattoos? Breaking Down the Duchess of Cambridge’s Ink Designs
Does Kate Middleton have any tattoos? Followers of the royal family have often wondered if the Duchess of Cambridge has any ink designs — if that's even allowed! Keep reading for details on...
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
The Real Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Prince Harry To Avoid Visiting The U.K.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new careers and their last visit to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show that the pair have kept themselves busy, and now it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning another visit to the United Kingdom. Although he was born,...
This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Didn’t Wear Her Engagement Ring and the Internet Is Freaking Out
When your engagement ring happens to be one of most iconic rings ever made, it’s no wonder the world keeps a close eye on it at all times. That’s exactly why the internet was aflutter this week after Kate Middleton stepped out at the Commonwealth Games with hubby Prince William and Princess Charlotte, too. Sure, she was dressed to the nines in a white Alexander McQueen suit, but her ring finger was noticeably less blingy, adorned with only her gold wedding band vs. the sapphire and diamond sparkler that once belonged to Princess Diana and was passed down to her upon her engagement to William in 2010.
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her
When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, walked into the U.N. General Assembly in July, something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince George looks so grown up in a new birthday portrait captured by the Duchess of Cambridge
The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade. Kensington Palace has shared a new portrait of Prince George to mark his ninth birthday, which was captured by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. In the picture, George bears...
Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Kate Middleton Didn’t ‘Elevate Her Style Game’ for a Long Time to Create a Certain Image — Commentator
Kate Middleton's style has certainly changed over the years but a commentator says she didn't immediately wear 'designer head to toe' to create an 'every girl image' people can 'relate to.'
PopSugar
Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots
As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
purewow.com
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace
First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
Body Language Expert Points Out How Prince Harry Changed the Day He Married Meghan Markle and Made Her No. 1
A body language expert picked up on signs Prince Harry displayed during his wedding that she says showed "his fun role evaporated" and Meghan became No. 1 in his life.
Parade
