Queen of Fashion! Tatler Crowns Duchess Kate 2022’s Best Dressed—Take a Look Back at her Most Stunning Looks This Year

By Roisin Kelly
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
PopSugar

Meghan Markle's Cutout Jumpsuit Is as Elegant as It Gets

Doubling down on her stylish return to New York City, Meghan Markle capped her first day with an equally fashionable night out with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured hand in hand on Monday, July 18, as they left Locanda Verde in Tribeca. The couple walked out of the Italian restaurant where they had dinner with friends, exuding an effortlessly chic and relaxed vibe.
WWD

The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Her Favorite White Suit for a Third Time

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s a white summer for the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton has taken out her favorite white Alexander McQueen suit for a third time this year as she made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The royal couple have been on a sports marathon by supporting local teams. On Sunday, the duke attended the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium to watch England win...
People

Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day

Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Harper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit

The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Didn’t Wear Her Engagement Ring and the Internet Is Freaking Out

When your engagement ring happens to be one of most iconic rings ever made, it’s no wonder the world keeps a close eye on it at all times. That’s exactly why the internet was aflutter this week after Kate Middleton stepped out at the Commonwealth Games with hubby Prince William and Princess Charlotte, too. Sure, she was dressed to the nines in a white Alexander McQueen suit, but her ring finger was noticeably less blingy, adorned with only her gold wedding band vs. the sapphire and diamond sparkler that once belonged to Princess Diana and was passed down to her upon her engagement to William in 2010.
ohmymag.co.uk

'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers

Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Glamour

Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her

When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, walked into the U.N. General Assembly in July, something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk...
Page Six

Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress

When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
PopSugar

Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots

As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
