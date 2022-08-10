Read full article on original website
California’s onerous Assembly Bill 5 law has finally caught up with the trucking industry, slamming the brakes on more than 70,000 independent owner-operator truckers whose preferred business model has functioned uninterruptedly for decades in the state. AB 5, which went into effect in January 2020, is a disastrous policy...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
LOS ANGELES -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the natural order of wildlife in […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Senate and Assembly appropriations committees on Thursday killed more than 200 bills from moving forward, leaving more than 600 to be debated on the Senate or Assembly floors beginning next week. Lawmakers face an Aug. 31 to pass policy this year. Here are some...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sponsors of a bill that would have given prosecutors in California the power to sue social media companies for product designs that addict children are vowing to bring the proposal back next year. The promise comes after the State Senate Appropriations Committee blocked the bill from...
Latina women make up a significant segment of the California population. Now a new report is highlighting their contributions to many sectors, as well as the need for investing in organizations that empower Latina leaders.
On the heels of the largest wildfire season in California’s modern history, Royal Ramey traded in his work on the scorched mountainsides for an office desk in San Bernardino. He had been battling wildfires for a decade, among the thousands of incarcerated Californians who were trained by the correctional...
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Thursday rejected a proposal that could have forced some popular social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to pay fines for using features they know can harm children. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. The bill would have let the...
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
RAMPING UP GOLAS for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100 percent clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells. Newsom also is seeking regulations from the state Air Resources Board...
At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
A prosecutor says a California juror who convicted Scott Peterson in the murder of his pregnant wife may have provided incorrect answers on a jury questionnaire, but she did not commit misconduct.
