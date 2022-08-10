ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw police searching for suspect in destruction of property case

By Kennesaw Police Department, acicco
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
A security footage capture of the suspect. Kennesaw Police Department

The Kennesaw Police Department is asking for the public's help as it works to identify a suspect in a destruction of property case.

The department is looking for an individual it says damaged property at the Lullwater Pool in Legacy Park. Security footage taken from the pool shows the suspect in all black clothing wearing gloves, a backpack and a black face covering, standing near the pool's entrance from inside the complex.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to reach out to Detective Amica at 770-429-4533.

