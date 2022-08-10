Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission approves record number of education grants

Fifty-six Oklahoma schools and programs are getting thousands of dollars to help pay for their STEM curriculum that focuses on aeronautics and aviation.

State leaders say aviation is the second largest industry in Oklahoma.

At the Claremore JROTC program, more than 100 student cadets are learning to design, build, and fly drones. Senior Naval Science Instructor, John Rahe Jr. is leading the program.

“I think it’s really exciting that our state has committed to be an aviation and aerospace leader,” said John Rahe Jr.

Rahe presented in front of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Wednesday morning, joining 55 other school and program leaders in asking for grant money. He says the $2,697 the program was awarded will help pay for better drones. It will also pay for the courseware so students can sit for their F-A-A drone license.

“It’s a credential they can take with them whether they use it in high school or whether they use it after high school,” said Rahe. “We feel like it’s part of our commitment to STEM at Claremore High School.”

The Aeronautics Commission awarded more than $450,000 in grant money. It’s a record amount of money for the organization as they work to bring more students across the state into STEM careers specifically in aerospace and aviation.

“That field is growing,” said Rahe. “There’s so much application to it.”

For other local organizations like the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, they’re using the grant money for space camp.

“The Space Camp Aviation Challenge will immerse up to 20 girls in a weeklong aviation camp where they’ll take a hands-on approach to learning about military and civilian aviation careers,” said Rachel Claxton with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.

Rahe says he’s excited to give his student cadets hands-on experience with a skill that can land them several different jobs.

“Oil and gas in the state, manufacturing in the state, a lot of times they want aviation footage or aerial footage of what they’re doing,” said Rahe.

State leaders say the aviation industry provides more than 200,000 jobs across Oklahoma.

