Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Station to celebrate 3rd drive-in movie night for veterans

By Abby Isaacs
 3 days ago
WMAR-2 News is partnering with The Baltimore Station for their annual drive-in movie night and all the money raised supports the veterans they serve.

“I feel proud to have served and to have this help now, I take it as the nation is being grateful for veterans for what we’ve done,” said Navy veteran Alex Sanchez.

Sanchez served as an aircraft mechanic for 12 years and loved every minute of it. Integrating back into civilian life after his service, it wasn’t the job search that was difficult for him, it was his mental health and he ended up homeless.

“I couldn’t cope with some of the stresses and that’s what started going downhill,” said Sanchez.

But then he got connected to The Baltimore Station through the VA, and after just six months, his life has been changed.

“I came to this place just in time,” said Sanchez.

The Baltimore Station offers therapeutic residential and community-based outpatient treatment programs primarily to veterans dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder.

“Equestrian therapy, we go to camp, we go fishing and we went to Sandy Point to the beach. We are doing alternative things instead of being out there using stuff I’m not supposed to,” said Sanchez.

“They can stay with us for up to two years and during that time, we give them all the opportunities and education to graduate with permanent housing, sustainable income and the tools they need to lead a life of recovery,” said Kim Callari, the deputy director.

It costs nearly $150 a day to support each resident so they are always looking to fundraise.

“With inflation and the cost of gas and everything, our costs have gone up tremendously,” said Callari.

Next Thursday is their annual drive-in movie night at Bengies Drive-In Theater in Middle River.

Born out of the need for safe fundraisers during the height of COVID-19, it was supposed to be a one-time thing. But it was so popular that people asked about doing it again. Last year, they doubled their attendance. Now going on the third year, Callari hopes to raise $25,000.

Tickets are $75 for the whole car, and that includes food from Mission BBQ, drinks, movie snacks, face painting, live music and the feature film Jumanji.

“We chose Jumanji this year because it stars Robin Williams, who suffered a lot of his own mental health challenges resulting in unfortunately his own suicide. Our men deal with mental health challenges every day,” said Callari.

All the money raised goes to immediately support the things their men need to get back on their feet.

“What I’m looking forward to is being on my own but having the tools to be on my own. I could be on my own right now but it wouldn’t be right. This place will prepare me to be on my own, take care of my bills, take care of my finances and be able to keep a home,” said Sanchez.

Purchase a ticket here .

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Baltimore, MD — 30 Top Places!

Baltimore is, no doubt, a brunch-loving town. From eccentric diners to elegant haunts, this city is home to a plethora of inciting, sociable, and cheerful brunch spots. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Baltimore by highlighting the can’t-miss mid-morning Charm City eateries. With delightful cocktails and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

DPW celebrates city's water system with music, food and tours at Dam Jam

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is celebrating the system that brings drinking water to people's homes with the return of Dam Jam, a festival featuring music, food trucks and family activities.According to the most recent report, the department's water system, which serves city residents and some in the surrounding counties, meets or exceeds regulatory standards.Water is sourced from the Gunpowder Falls, North Branch Patapsco River and the Susquehanna River and stored in three reservoirs outside the city limits, according to the agency. The Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs all have dams to create storage space for...
BALTIMORE, MD
