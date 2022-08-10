ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

McLennan County Health District confirms 2 more positive cases of monkeypox

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJTaJ_0hCO7Miq00

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed two more positive cases of monkeypox.

The health district said it is conducting contact investigations based on the preliminary test results performed by a commercial lab.

"Both cases are unrelated adult male McLennan County residents," said the health district. "McLennan County currently has a total of four positive cases of monkeypox."

As one of the now four confirmed monkeypox cases in McLennan County, a Waco man is urging others to use caution to prevent the spread of the rash-causing virus.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the health district; it is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox.

"Signs and symptoms of this illness typically include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion," said the district.

For future updated case numbers and more information on the virus click here.

Case numbers for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be updated on weekdays at 4:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Mclennan County, TX
Health
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
Mclennan County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy