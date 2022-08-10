ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Abilene business to be renovated back to its glory days through TIRZ grant, how your business can get help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene businesses could be getting a major financial boost for façade improvements from the City of Abilene, matching grants up to $15,000. However, it’s up to City Council to extend the life of those funds and programming. It’s been a focal point for the City of Abilene to renovate, revitalize […]
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Overnight fire destroys Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out a home early this morning around 1:00am in Abilene. According to a press release, the Abilene Fire Department arrived to the 800 Block of Hickory Street to find a single story home showing heavy smoke and flames. Crews immediately began work on the exterior of the home and second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.
A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn

ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival

Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
