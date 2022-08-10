Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
‘A coming home for me’: Sweetwater welcomes Big Country native Dewey Coy as Chief of Fire
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After eight months without a fire chief, the City of Sweetwater has welcomed Chief Dewey Coy. He was selected from a group of just four, by an outside consultant group hired by the City. Chief Coy replaces Chief Grant Madden, who retired in January. “I grew up in Snyder until I […]
Downtown Abilene business to be renovated back to its glory days through TIRZ grant, how your business can get help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene businesses could be getting a major financial boost for façade improvements from the City of Abilene, matching grants up to $15,000. However, it’s up to City Council to extend the life of those funds and programming. It’s been a focal point for the City of Abilene to renovate, revitalize […]
Overnight housefire in North Abilene threatens other structures, causes thousands in damages
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than $50,000 of damages were reported after an overnight 2-alarm housefire in Abilene’s Original Town North area, close to Hendrick Medical Supply. Crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the fire at 1:00 a.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Hickory Street. AFD crews reported a fully involved […]
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Breckenridge City commissioner resigns in midst of meeting about city manager
Breckenridge City Commissioner Greg Akers verbally resigned Tuesday night, leaving a special commission meeting during the closed-door executive session where they were discussing the finalists for the city manager position. He officially submitted a letter of resignation by email Wednesday evening. Akers said that he resigned after realizing that there...
Abilene City Council passes 2022-2023 budget with 7% increase to tax rate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council passed an increase Thursday for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which includes what could be a historic high salary increase for city employees. The tax rate hike comes to a 7.1% increase, or $.7621 per $100. Meaning that for the owner of a $100,000 home, property taxes […]
Overnight fire destroys Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out a home early this morning around 1:00am in Abilene. According to a press release, the Abilene Fire Department arrived to the 800 Block of Hickory Street to find a single story home showing heavy smoke and flames. Crews immediately began work on the exterior of the home and second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.
Abilene Christian University honors Dr. Paul Faulkner with new Marriage and Family Center
ABILENE, Texas — Dr. Paul Faulkner's seminars were viewed in 33 states and seven different countries during his professional career. The late family and marriage therapist worked as a faculty member at Abilene Christian University in the late 1970s, and now his legacy will be honored with the new Paul and Gladys Faulkner Center for Marriage and Family.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
Coleman’s John Elder is the Abilene Teacher’s Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week
John Elder is entering his ninth season as the leader of the football team and athletic program in Coleman, and it’s been a good run. His players say he’s, “The funniest man alive, “He’s a God,” and “He’s a top G.”. Nine...
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
Car vs. motorcycle leads to Abilene’s 18th fatal wreck in 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s deadliest years on the road continues. Wednesday night’s car versus motorcycle accident was the 18th fatal crash of the year on an Abilene roadway just three away from tying the highest fatality count of 21. UPDATE The Abilene Police Department has notified next of kin and announced the […]
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn
ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival
Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
GALLERY: The Abilene Zoo welcomes its second giraffe calf of 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed in a brand new member to its giraffe herd Saturday morning – making the herd count tick up to 10! First-time mom, Malakia, gave birth to a healthy calf overnight and is doing well with her new baby. The zoo’s Animal Care Team will continue to monitor […]
UPDATE: Boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Abilene Police told KTAB/KRBC the call of a car versus pedestrian came through just after 5:15 p.m. Monday. It took place at the […]
