3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
local21news.com
With inflation hitting colleges, one local university hasn't raised tuition in 10 years
Dauphin County, PA — Rampant inflation has been increasing the prices of everything, especially colleges. But one University right in our backyard has not increased tuition in ten years. Harrisburg University says its goal is to not raise tuition, so they budget very differently from other colleges. Instead of...
local21news.com
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
local21news.com
Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania
The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
local21news.com
Three Lancaster locals killed in plane crash returning from Indiana, FAA reports
METZ, W.Va. — A Skyhawk Associates LLC plane was reported to have crashed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with three fatalities. According to documents from the FAA, one of the fatalities was the flight crew of the plane, and the other two were passengers on board. The former...
local21news.com
Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees
Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
local21news.com
Police incident resolved peacefully in Harrisburg, officials say
Dauphin County, PA — Police in Harrisburg responded Thursday afternoon to a fugitive barricaded inside an apartment on the 800 block of Green Street. According to authorities, police peacefully took 28-year-old Rahfeek Scott into custody. Officials say Scott was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. The situation...
local21news.com
Mosquito's testing positive for West Nile Virus in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirms there were West Nile Virus positive mosquitos in Cumberland County's collection in the last week for three of their municipalities. As a response, the county will have an Adult Mosquito Control Spray August 11, according to a press release.
local21news.com
Northbound road traffic disruption reported on US 222 in Lancaster Co., now cleared
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The crash has now been cleared, according to 511PA. A crash was reported on 511PA at 11:48 a.m., on US 222 Northbound near Ephrata Township. The crash is between Exit: US 222 - Ephrata and Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272. All lanes were reported...
local21news.com
Chambersburg Police say Facebook serial killer post is false
Franklin County — Chambersburg Police Department confirmed on social media that the serial killer information posted on a local Facebook page was false. The message, now deleted, read about an alleged serial killer and abductor in the Chambersburg area who drove a truck with LED lights and was the cause of multiple disappearances.
local21news.com
Ephrata man charged after assaulting 4 hospital employees
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are charging Damon M. Ruoss with Aggravated Assault, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief after an incident at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. On August 9, Ruoss was admitted as a patient to the emergency room at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Ruoss then allegedly assaulted four hospital...
local21news.com
12-year-old charged with Middletown apartment fire that displaced 20
A 12-year-old boy has been found responsible for the recent apartment fires on Genesis Court in Middletown. After further investigation by Middletown Borough Police, they revealed the fire to have been "incendiary in nature caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands." The juvenile suspect is...
local21news.com
Two children struck by gunfire in believed targeted shooting, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 11, just before midnight, the Swatara Township Police was sent to the 4900 block of Cumberland St. for reported shots fired. When police arrived it was discovered that multiple rounds had been fired into the house by at least one unknown person. The...
local21news.com
Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
local21news.com
Weekend starting with sunshine, clear night expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine continues today with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortably cool with lows in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler in the middle 70s.
local21news.com
Beautiful weekend ahead ending with a chance for a few showers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cool start to the weekend as temps dip down into the mid 50's tonight! Open up the windows and enjoy. Gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine and highs around 80 on Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. This will keep our temps cool for the second half of the weekend.
local21news.com
Man arrested for stealing only Axe Body Spray
Lancaster County — Manheim Township Police were called to a Weis Markets on the block of Millersville Pike for an attempted robbery that had taken place. On July 21, Anthony Cancel was spotted on Weis surveillance cameras walking down their hygiene aisle. Cancel, a former employee of theirs, then...
local21news.com
Humidity drops as cool down arrives setting up for gorgeous weekend weather
Dauphin County, PA — Much lower humidity is here! Tonight looks fantastic with lows falling back into the low 60s under mostly clear skies. We close out the work week on a high note with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Lows tomorrow night will likely dip into the upper 50s, so it'll be the perfect time to give that AC a break.
