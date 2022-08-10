ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallastown, PA

local21news.com

FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania

The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
CINCINNATI, OH
local21news.com

Two Cumberland customers attempt to assault Chipotle employees

Cumberland County — Camp Hill Police were dispatched to a dispute over an incorrect food order at a Chipotle on Trindle Road. On August 6, two customers, one 47-year-old female and one 24-year-old female, had arrived at the restaurant. It was then reported that they came back to the store after receiving the wrong order.
CAMP HILL, PA
local21news.com

Police incident resolved peacefully in Harrisburg, officials say

Dauphin County, PA — Police in Harrisburg responded Thursday afternoon to a fugitive barricaded inside an apartment on the 800 block of Green Street. According to authorities, police peacefully took 28-year-old Rahfeek Scott into custody. Officials say Scott was wanted on multiple felonies dating back to 2020. The situation...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Mosquito's testing positive for West Nile Virus in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirms there were West Nile Virus positive mosquitos in Cumberland County's collection in the last week for three of their municipalities. As a response, the county will have an Adult Mosquito Control Spray August 11, according to a press release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#The School Board
local21news.com

Chambersburg Police say Facebook serial killer post is false

Franklin County — Chambersburg Police Department confirmed on social media that the serial killer information posted on a local Facebook page was false. The message, now deleted, read about an alleged serial killer and abductor in the Chambersburg area who drove a truck with LED lights and was the cause of multiple disappearances.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Ephrata man charged after assaulting 4 hospital employees

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are charging Damon M. Ruoss with Aggravated Assault, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief after an incident at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. On August 9, Ruoss was admitted as a patient to the emergency room at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Ruoss then allegedly assaulted four hospital...
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

12-year-old charged with Middletown apartment fire that displaced 20

A 12-year-old boy has been found responsible for the recent apartment fires on Genesis Court in Middletown. After further investigation by Middletown Borough Police, they revealed the fire to have been "incendiary in nature caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands." The juvenile suspect is...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Weekend starting with sunshine, clear night expected

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine continues today with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortably cool with lows in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler in the middle 70s.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Beautiful weekend ahead ending with a chance for a few showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cool start to the weekend as temps dip down into the mid 50's tonight! Open up the windows and enjoy. Gorgeous weather with lots of sunshine and highs around 80 on Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. This will keep our temps cool for the second half of the weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man arrested for stealing only Axe Body Spray

Lancaster County — Manheim Township Police were called to a Weis Markets on the block of Millersville Pike for an attempted robbery that had taken place. On July 21, Anthony Cancel was spotted on Weis surveillance cameras walking down their hygiene aisle. Cancel, a former employee of theirs, then...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Humidity drops as cool down arrives setting up for gorgeous weekend weather

Dauphin County, PA — Much lower humidity is here! Tonight looks fantastic with lows falling back into the low 60s under mostly clear skies. We close out the work week on a high note with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Lows tomorrow night will likely dip into the upper 50s, so it'll be the perfect time to give that AC a break.
