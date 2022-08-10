ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, CA

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter

Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Willow Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Willow Creek, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek

Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 8:02 p.m.] Law Enforcement Searching for Suspects in Willow Creek

Since before 7 p.m., law enforcement (this includes the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department) are searching for at least two suspects in an unknown criminal event in Willow Creek between the evacuated Bigfoot Subdivision and downtown by the Chevron. One suspect was reportedly spotted by a member of the public in the 100 block of The Terrace Lane.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#National Forest System
mendofever.com

66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tattoo
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now 15,232 Acres, 12 Percent Contained

As of Saturday morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a group lightning fires to the north and south of Highway 299 near Willow Creek — has grown to 15,232 acres. The good news is that, despite Friday night being the driest so far since the fires started, crews have managed to finally bring the fire perimeter to 12 percent containment.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata

ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Arrested for Arson, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

State Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Grower More Than $300K for Runoff That Threatens Mad River Water Quality

Press release from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s State Water Resources Control Board:. The North Coast Water Board approved a fine of $301,950 against a cultivator in Humboldt County for failing to cleanup and abate sediment discharges to Mad River tributaries, according to an order adopted at an August 4 board hearing. The fine was increased by more than 40 percent from the proposed liability.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

ARCATA CITY COUNCIL RACE: Five Candidates Have Officially Qualified for the Ballot; Two More Waiting to Have Signatures Verified

Well, it is done, Arcata. The official deadline to submit nomination papers to run for Arcata City Council was 5 p.m. today and Arcata City Clerk Bridget Dory has provided the Outpost with a list of candidates — most of whom have already officially qualified, and a couple of whom still need to have their signatures verified before their names will be on your November ballot.
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy