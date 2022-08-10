Read full article on original website
TIP FOR VISITING FIREFIGHTERS: Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery lets the Outpost know that all vis…
TIP FOR VISITING FIREFIGHTERS: Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery lets the Outpost know that all visiting firefighters engaged on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, many of whom are bivouacked at Redwood Acres, get free admission to the Zoo for the length of their stay. There are worse ways to spend your down time.
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
(VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response
UPDATE, 2:06 p.m.: Several witnesses at the scene tell the Outpost’s Andrew Goff that the fire was preceded by an explosion of some kind. “Our entire building shook like crazy,” said one neighbor. ###. Just a few minutes ago, an outbuilding attached to a Second Street duplex...
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
[UPDATE 8:02 p.m.] Law Enforcement Searching for Suspects in Willow Creek
Since before 7 p.m., law enforcement (this includes the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department) are searching for at least two suspects in an unknown criminal event in Willow Creek between the evacuated Bigfoot Subdivision and downtown by the Chevron. One suspect was reportedly spotted by a member of the public in the 100 block of The Terrace Lane.
Three People Arrested On Burglary And Fraud Charges In Humboldt County
The investigation began back in June, 2022 over reports of a residential and commercial burglary. Several people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Humboldt County area.
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Fortuna Man Arrested for DUI in Yesterday’s Major Injury Accident North of Leggett
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:11 PM, a gold Toyota Tundra driven by Tyson Young was traveling...
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now 15,232 Acres, 12 Percent Contained
As of Saturday morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a group lightning fires to the north and south of Highway 299 near Willow Creek — has grown to 15,232 acres. The good news is that, despite Friday night being the driest so far since the fires started, crews have managed to finally bring the fire perimeter to 12 percent containment.
Redding teens arrested after violent robbery in Arcata
ARCATA, CALIF. — A pair of Redding teenagers have been arrested after a violent robbery at an Arcata grocery store. Officers were called to a robbery in progress at Rays Food Place in Arcata on August 10th, where two teenagers were supposedly attempting to leave the store with a full cart of food and alcohol. They were stopped by the on-site security officer, who was then involved in a physical fight with one of the suspects. The second suspect then pulled a handgun from his waistband and, according to officers, threatened the security officer with it. The officer then let both flee on foot.
Woman Arrested for Arson, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
State Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Grower More Than $300K for Runoff That Threatens Mad River Water Quality
Press release from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s State Water Resources Control Board:. The North Coast Water Board approved a fine of $301,950 against a cultivator in Humboldt County for failing to cleanup and abate sediment discharges to Mad River tributaries, according to an order adopted at an August 4 board hearing. The fine was increased by more than 40 percent from the proposed liability.
Humboldt Bay Marathon to Draw Hundreds to Eureka This Weekend; Elite Runner Plans to Shatter Course Record
Patrick Hutton has been racing in marathons across the country for the last nine years, and this weekend he will run his first ever course in beautiful Humboldt County – the Humboldt Bay Marathon in Eureka – and he intends to break the current course record. “I’m excited...
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
ARCATA CITY COUNCIL RACE: Five Candidates Have Officially Qualified for the Ballot; Two More Waiting to Have Signatures Verified
Well, it is done, Arcata. The official deadline to submit nomination papers to run for Arcata City Council was 5 p.m. today and Arcata City Clerk Bridget Dory has provided the Outpost with a list of candidates — most of whom have already officially qualified, and a couple of whom still need to have their signatures verified before their names will be on your November ballot.
