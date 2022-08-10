Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven for help in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Investigators believe the suspect shot through the woman's passenger-side window near a subdivision about three miles from where deputies found her.
Bomb squad cleared after responding to scene at retail store in north Harris Co., HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say
At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Montgomery County investigators identify man found dead in sandlot
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead in a sandlot last week as Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-investigators-identify-man-17359440.php.
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
18-year-old wanted for murder, 2 others arrested in fatal shooting of man in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man is wanted for murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man on June 14 in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Anthony Bevel, 18, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Two...
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
Police searching for suspect charged in deadly June shooting in north Houston
Houston police said further investigation led them to identify the three suspects in this case, two of which have been arrested.
Man shot during argument with another man at barbershop in southeast Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument at a southeast Harris County barbershop Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported at the barbershop, located in the 4000 block of S. Sam Houston Pkwy E., near 288 and Scott Street.
2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan after the robbery.
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
