Harris County, TX

Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houstonstringer_com

Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
SPRING, TX

