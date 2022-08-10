BLACKSBURG, Va. – A beloved park in Blacksburg will see changes soon, and town leaders are looking for everyone’s input – especially input from kids. Blacksburg Parks and Recreation said that the Hand-in-Hand playground in Blacksburg Municipal Park is starting to show its age – at 30 years old, the wooden playground has brought joy to the community, but leaders say it needs to be remodeled to meet safety standards.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO