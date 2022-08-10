ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest

The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement

Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Blacksburg leaders looking for community input on playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A beloved park in Blacksburg will see changes soon, and town leaders are looking for everyone’s input – especially input from kids. Blacksburg Parks and Recreation said that the Hand-in-Hand playground in Blacksburg Municipal Park is starting to show its age – at 30 years old, the wooden playground has brought joy to the community, but leaders say it needs to be remodeled to meet safety standards.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares meets with law enforcement in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discussed how his office can help local law enforcement agencies on Friday afternoon. Since taking office back in January, Miyares has made it one of his goals to strengthen the relationship with law enforcement. Miyares started by having a roundtable discussion...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season

PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely. Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently. Now is your chance...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – The section 8 housing voucher waitlist will reopen starting Monday with new changes. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers. The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to...
ROANOKE, VA
Fast Casual

Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia

Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Ideal Cabinets lends helping hand for “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – The WSLS 10 News initiative to build a “Home for Good” continues in Southeast Roanoke as we team up with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors to build a home for a deserving family. Ideal Cabinets, a returning sponsor, was...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke restaurant community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Mike Caudill, chef and co-owner of the restaurant Table 50 in Roanoke , died Thursday. When customers dined at Table 50 on Market Street they would frequently run into Caudill. In the 16 years...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Birdie has his eyes on the prize: A purrfect new home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This guy has his eyes on the prize: gourmet canned cat food in a forever home. Birdie is a one-year-old neutered male cat waiting for a family to give him a shot at the Franklin County Humane Society. He has very handsome eyes and likes...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

