Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago. According to the latest update of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard, 20,026 people in Alabama have died from COVID-19. ADPH...
Where is Governor Kay Ivey? Her office says she is ‘fine’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – A number of news outlets are calling Governor Kay Ivey’s health into question, saying her office has been unresponsive for weeks. AL.com reporter Kyle Whitmire shared his concerns for Ivey’s health on Thursday in an opinion column, stating he and other state reporters he had spoken with are “asking the same questions and hitting the same wall.”
WATCH: Intense ‘fire tornado’ seen on video during California grass fire
(KTLA) – A fire tornado developed as firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire in the hilly, open terrain of northwestern Los Angeles County Wednesday. The “Sam Fire” had burned approximately 150 acres in Gorman, near Old Ridge Route and Lancaster Road. KTLA’s helicopter captured dramatic footage of...
