MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – A number of news outlets are calling Governor Kay Ivey’s health into question, saying her office has been unresponsive for weeks. AL.com reporter Kyle Whitmire shared his concerns for Ivey’s health on Thursday in an opinion column, stating he and other state reporters he had spoken with are “asking the same questions and hitting the same wall.”

