ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

See The First Look At Johnny Depp As King Louis XV In His First Post-Trial Movie

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsc8_0hCO3zYz00

After Johnny Depp was embroiled in a highly-public defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, which included claims of abuse against him , the trial’s verdict played in Depp’s favor . Just two months following this, the actor is back filming a movie in France called Jeanne Du Barry , and we have a first look at him as King Louis XV.

The film, which is being directed by French filmmaker and actress Maïwenn, sees Johnny Depp playing the famed king of France, who was later guillotined alongside his queen Marie-Antoinette on charges of counterrevolution. Check out Depp as King Louis XV:

See more

Johnny Depp is wearing a powdered wig and face, along with some blush and a regal outfit as Louis XV for the French film. He is blindfolded, perhaps as an artistic choice to the movie’s themes – the king’s legacy is embroiled in corruption.

Jeanne Du Barry will focus on the life of Jeanne Bécu (played by Maïwenn), who has a rags to riches story that takes her from being the illegitimate daughter of a poor seamstress to rising through the ranks of Louis XV’s court and becoming King Louis' last official mistress. The movie, which marks Depp’s first feature film role in three years, began shooting a couple weeks ago, and is set to continue rolling cameras into early October, per Deadline .

The film is going to be in French, which Johnny Depp can speak fluently. In fact, the mother to his two children, Vanessa Paradis, is a French model, actress and singer, and the pair have raised their children to be bilingual, speaking both English and French. Previously, the actor made a cameo in the 2004 French film Happily Ever After , where he spoke French, but Jeanne Du Barry marks a rare time of Depp going outside Hollywood to make a movie.

The story of working-class woman Jeanne Bécu being noticed by King Louis XV and the pair falling in love, creates further scandal in the monarch’s court. The movie is being filmed all over France, including King Louis XV’s home of Versailles.

Johnny Depp is coming off a nearly two-month defamation lawsuit where the actor was told to be awarded $10 million in damages from Amber Heard after his ex wife was found guilty on all three counts. Depp, on the other hand, was found guilty of one count in Heard’s defamation countersuit, and expected to pay her $2 million. Following the verdict, Depp shared his happiness, saying “the jury gave me my life back” on social media and teased a “new chapter” for himself.

Along with his upcoming movie, which we’d imagine might be part of 2023’s movie releases , Depp recently landed a seven-figure deal to continue to be the face of Dior’s fragrance Sauvage . With Depp’s new movie underway, it looks like the actor is going back into the swing of things professionally after months of trial drama.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 4

Joie Gibbar
2d ago

Johnny Depp is an amazing actor always has been! just like Keanu Reeves they could be picking their nose and it would be enjoyable to watch!

Reply
2
Related
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos

Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Maïwenn
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Defamation Lawsuit#Sarah Connor#Film Star#French#Octob
International Business Times

Video Shows Johnny Depp Dressed As King Louis XV On French Movie Set

Johnny Depp channeled his inner royalty on the set of his upcoming movie, "Jeanne du Barry," directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn. Social media user @u/wanderlust_12 shared Wednesday a video on Reddit of the 59-year-old award-winning actor dressed-up in regal attire, complete with a white wig and powdered makeup. He was seemingly on a break from filming the historical-romance movie and conversing with the production staff in the clip.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy