mynbc5.com
Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-89 in Richmond charged with DUI #3
RICHMOND — A 46-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond last week. Authorities say they were notified that a wrong-way driver was spotted on I-89 at around 12:55 a.m. The vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane. Troopers, along with...
Authorities ID Burlington officer, man shot Saturday
Sgt. Simon Bombard, 30, has been placed on administrative leave while state police investigate the shooting.
WCAX
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Burlington is underway. According to the Vermont State Police, officers with the Burlington police were called to reports of an unspecified emergency at 249 Manhattan Dr. around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officers found David Johnson, 20, of...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Plattsburgh homicide served time for killing South Carolina woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The man suspected of killing a Plattsburgh woman in July previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Police say Larry Hicks Jr. is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. In 2005 Hicks pleaded guilty in the death of a Darlington, South Carolina...
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested after threatening person with chainsaw
WESTPORT, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested on menacing and weapons charges after he threatened a person with a chainsaw. State Police arrested Linwood Chamberlain, 30, of Westport on Aug. 13 after he was engaged in a verbal argument with an unnamed person. Police said that Chamberlain displayed the chainsaw and then threatened the person.
Richford woman, 61, killed in head-on crash in Sheldon
The other driver suffered multiple broken bones and was transported to the Northwest Medical Center.
Police say family has located missing Richford man
Kenneth Cameron, 35, was last reported seen Saturday afternoon, according to Vermont State Police.
WCAX
Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Video of the incident just after 3 p.m. shows officers with Burlington Police respond for calls of shots fired. According to Vermont State Police, this is an officer involved shooting, where one person was struck. The subject was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police investigating two shootings in Burlington
Burlington, VT — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Burlington on Saturday. The first occurred around 1:28 am on Main Street between Church Street and St. Paul Street. Two male victims were shot and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did a sweep of the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspects.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies in fatal two-car crash
SHELDON, Vt. — A woman died on Monday following a fatal crash on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Winona Jette, 61, of Richford, was traveling east near Route 236 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Outback head-on. Jette was pronounced dead...
NECN
Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night
Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
WCAX
Police seek suspects in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are seeking two individuals in connection with the shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month. It happened the night of Friday, July 22 just before midnight. Police say a man in his 40s was struck by a bullet in the vicinity of 177 Church Street near Big Daddy’s Pizza. The victim was brought to the hospital by a friend where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening wound.
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp

Over three thousand people come each year from all over to see the show.
Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues
One rescuer has documented 46 stray rabbits across the state this year, almost half of them in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burnt out on helping hoppers: Stray rabbit population strains Vermont rescues.
WCAX
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
suncommunitynews.com
Altona man found dead in Miner Lake
ALTONA | A morning kayak trip ended in tragedy Friday when a member of the Ganienkeh community was found dead in Miner Lake. New York State Police and Ganienken Security were called to the lake at about 10:45 a.m. for a reported drowning. Authorities found 60-year-old Donald R. Perry deceased...
WCAX
New York State Police investigating a drowning in Altona
ALTONA, NY. (WCAX) - A New York man is dead after drowning in an Altona, NY lake Friday. New York State Police say is happened around 10:45 a.m. at Miner Lake. They say they found 60 year-old Donald Perry, of Ganienken Community in Altona in the water near his kayak.
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages

The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center.
