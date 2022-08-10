The New York Yankees’ midseason struggles continue to mount as the team suffered yet another series loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this week. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa continuing to struggle, fans have been clamoring for the Yankees to promote top shortstop prospect, Oswald Peraza, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Unfortunately for those eager to see the prized middle infielder in the show, a Peraza promotion doesn’t seem to be part of the plans for Aaron Boone and Co. Via The Michael Kay Show on Twitter, Boone poured cold water on the rumors that a Peraza call-up is looming.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO