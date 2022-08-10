Read full article on original website
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop was suspended 80 games for PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the situation. And now star pitcher Joe Musgrove is giving his brutally honest take on Tatis Jr’s use of PEDs, via Padres writer Dennis Lin.
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Angels were among the notable sellers at last week’s MLB trade deadline. They decided to part ways with three players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Tucker Davidson and reliever Jesse Chavez. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not end up […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million
Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
Out of the six teams that sat at first place in their respective divisions at the MLB trade deadline, only the Milwaukee Brewers did not elect to add a bat. At the least, Brewers general manager David Stearns did try to haul in a pair of former All-Star hitters. As noted by the New York […] The post Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout
Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 8/13/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Pirates Giants prediction and pick. Tyler Beede starts for the Pirates, while Logan Webb gets the call for the Giants. Tyler Beede is a relief pitcher who will open this game for Pittsburgh....
3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Red Sox must make
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season has been utterly confusing. They have spent some stretches looking like one of the best teams in baseball, and others where they look fascinatingly incompetent. It has led to them sitting in last place in the American League East with a 56-58 record. Even with a losing record, the […] The post 3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Red Sox must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission
Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade
Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury
The Atlanta Braves will be without ace Max Fried for a short while after he was placed on the 7-day Concussion IL on Thursday. Fried’s IL stint will be retroactive to August 8, so the left-hander could return to action one week from that date, lining him up to potentially pitch again on August 15. […] The post Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone drops Oswald Peraza truth bomb that Yankees fans will hate
The New York Yankees’ midseason struggles continue to mount as the team suffered yet another series loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this week. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa continuing to struggle, fans have been clamoring for the Yankees to promote top shortstop prospect, Oswald Peraza, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Unfortunately for those eager to see the prized middle infielder in the show, a Peraza promotion doesn’t seem to be part of the plans for Aaron Boone and Co. Via The Michael Kay Show on Twitter, Boone poured cold water on the rumors that a Peraza call-up is looming.
MLB odds: Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
Attention baseball fanatics and bettors! The NL Central is up for grabs on Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers will seek to avenge their loss from yesterday as they meet up with the St. Louis Cardinals on the diamond for the second straight night. With that being said, it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick will be made for all to see.
Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed
The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead
Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize them even further as a top flight organization.
Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made
At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans
For any teams looking for a boost at shortstop, the upcoming MLB free agency period will be just the time to revamp their depth at the position. Multiple All-Star shortstops are set to be out of a contract later this year, including Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner and Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson. More so, Boston […] The post Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
Aaron Boone provides promising Giancarlo Stanton update amid Yankees’ struggles
The New York Yankees are struggling right now. They are 1-8 over the course of their past 9 games. However, manager Aaron Boone provided a positive Giancarlo Stanton injury update on Saturday ahead of the Yankees’ game against the Boston Red Sox, via Talkin’ Yankees and Marly Rivera. “He’s working out as we speak,” Boone […] The post Aaron Boone provides promising Giancarlo Stanton update amid Yankees’ struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
