Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
In roundtable talk, Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Weeks after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, a group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. In a roundtable Thursday evening promoted by the Democratic Party, they talked about how this will hurt patients...
WRDW-TV
AU Health to receive grant for maternity, pediatric care
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our biggest local hospitals has a big boost on the way from Washington. Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announce an over $300-million investment into Augusta University and Grady Health Systems. The senators say the money will help improve access to maternity and...
WRDW-TV
Georgia squirrel hunting season opens Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia hunters can begin pursuing both gray and fox squirrels Monday. The Department of Natural Resources says the season begins on August 15 and lasts through February 28, 2023. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per hunter. “Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices dip across U.S., and get even lower for Augusta drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The national average price for gasoline has dipped under $4 for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
WRDW-TV
Georgia to use $240M more in federal cash to boost broadband
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday said the state will spend another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to construct broadband internet to rural locations that don’t currently have connections. Combined with $408 million from an earlier round of COVID-19 aid, plus money from the Federal Communications...
WRDW-TV
The pandemic isn’t over, but CDC says we have better tools to live with COVID
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – There are big changes to the CDC’s guidelines on COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Two of the main takeaways include dropping social distancing rules and the Atlanta-based agency says we don’t have to quarantine if we come into close contact with an infected person.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front passed through Georgia-Carolina Friday night delivering a shot of less humid, slightly cooler weather for the weekend. The weekend will feel fantastic. Temperatures Saturday will start off around 70 degrees with some clouds around to start the day with sunny skies, less humidity and cooler than average temperatures on tap for the afternoon. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s with winds from the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.
Comments / 0