AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front passed through Georgia-Carolina Friday night delivering a shot of less humid, slightly cooler weather for the weekend. The weekend will feel fantastic. Temperatures Saturday will start off around 70 degrees with some clouds around to start the day with sunny skies, less humidity and cooler than average temperatures on tap for the afternoon. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s with winds from the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO