Illinois State

NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
97ZOK

A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List

If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
97ZOK

Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
#The Hospitals#Community Hospital#General Health#Medical Services
Chicago Defender

State of Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
WAND TV

Illinois to spend $34.6 billion for transportation over 6 years

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will have billions of dollars to work with over the next six-years as part of the states Rebuild Illinois program. Governor Pritzker laid out some of the details on Friday with money going to roads, bridges, aviation, public transportation, passenger...
wmay.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Illinois Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
97ZOK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
The Center Square

New York most restrictive in U.S. on citizen political engagement

(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind report examining how states restrict speech on government graded New York worst of all. The Institute for Free Speech ranked all the states on 10 factors, and New York received a grade of 50% or higher on just two – false statement laws and private enforcement of campaign laws. Overall, it received a score of 15%.
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
The Center Square

