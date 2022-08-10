ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

South Dakota Universities team up to tackle the nursing crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The nursing shortage has been felt nationwide, and even more so in rural parts of South Dakota. This is why South Dakota State University officials met on the campus of Southeast Technical College to sign a ‘Memorandum of Understanding.’. It allows students...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety hopes to tackle the typical issues you see at the DMV with a new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’. Craig Price the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety says this idea came to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
South Dakota State
‘Chase the Ace’ fundraisers continue to raise large sums for communities

Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing...
CHARITIES
Sioux Empire Fair: BZ Concessions

Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
ECONOMY
Lake residents disappointed with state effort to stop aquatic invasive species

PICKEREL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Lakes and Streams Association held a forum at Pickerel Lake Friday to discuss the pressing issue of aquatic invasive species in eastern South Dakota lakes. The association includes members from almost a dozen lakes in eastern South Dakota. At least...
SCIENCE
Sioux Empire Fair: Gyros

The owners of Texas Tea made their first visit to South Dakota from San Antonio. Kerry Kepplinger talks about the family atmosphere for food vendors and why they enjoy working together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Warm, a little humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few showers and thunderstorms roll through the region this morning, especially in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. The rest of the area will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with only stray chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday will range from the 70s northeast to the 90s west and southwest.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sunny and hot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of South Dakota this morning. We should clear out by this afternoon and see a good amount of sunshine for everyone! High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the north to the upper 90s and triple digits in the southwest. The wind will start to switch around to the north and northwest as a cold front moves through the region today.
ENVIRONMENT
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident. According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.
GARDEN CITY, SC

