Lehigh Acres, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot

Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee

A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
IMMOKALEE, FL
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Duo takes down accused arcade robber

A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
#Stealing Cars#Burglary#Vehicles#Property Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets

A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Manor man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Naples Manor man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after serving a warrant on Friday. The Collier County Sheriff’s office said detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Sholtz St. in Naples Manor and arrested Leonardo Chavez, 18, on narcotics trafficking charges. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said...
NAPLES MANOR, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect

Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
CAPE CORAL, FL

