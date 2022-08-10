Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee
A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
17-year-old boy arrested after threatening a student with a stolen gun
A 17-year-old boy is now facing charges after deputies say he threatened a student with a gun at south Fort Myers High School on Aug. 11. WINK News spoke with a student who said this made her feel unsafe. But others didn’t even know a student was arrested in the first place.
Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
Stolen car discovery results in multiple drug arrests
Police arrested three people on drug and grand theft auto charges Thursday morning after finding a stolen car in a hotel parking lot.
South Fort Myers HS student arrested for having loaded stolen gun in car
A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities say the student had a gun in his vehicle. In a message to the campus community, Principal Ed Mathews said at no time were any students threatened. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office planned a press conference to announce...
2 teens dead after crashing during high-speed chase from Hendry County deputies
Two teens are dead after they fled from Hendry deputies during a high-speed chase and crashed into a canal embankment early Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Clewiston man was driving a 2019 Maserati on County Road 835 at a high rate of speed. As he approached...
Florida High School Student Arrested With Stolen, Loaded Handgun On School Property
A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested after an Instagram video led investigators to a stolen 9mm handgun on school property. According to deputies, on Thursday, a student approached a staff member at South Fort Myers High School about seeing an Instagram video depicting
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
Cape Coral man arrested for starving dogs, mistreating other pets
A 49-year-old Cape Coral man has been arrested for starving his dogs and mistreating a slew of other animals. Eric Carl Belanger faces eight charges of cruelty to animals. According to a Cape Coral Police Department arrest report, Belanger is the owner of seven dogs and six of them were found to be emaciated after authorities were called to his Coral Drive home.
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
Reward increased to $17,500 for tips related to killing of Fort Myers coach Craig Truttling
In hopes of tracking down the person who took the life of Fort Myers coach Craig Truttling nearly two weeks ago, Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward once again for information that leads to the arrest of his killer. Family and church friends of Craig are now adding to the...
Naples Manor man arrested on drug trafficking charges
A Naples Manor man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after serving a warrant on Friday. The Collier County Sheriff’s office said detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Sholtz St. in Naples Manor and arrested Leonardo Chavez, 18, on narcotics trafficking charges. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said...
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect
Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
Domestic abuse victim shot in the face gets free implants and prosthetics
A woman who was shot in the face is getting free implants and prosthetics thanks to three companies coming together. We first introduced you to Tiffany Nemec 2017, a domestic violence survivor. Five years later, she just had reconstructive dental surgery. Tiffany received a new smile on Thursday after a...
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
