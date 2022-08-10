ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO