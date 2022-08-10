ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

BHS students show creativity painting parking lot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Number of homeless students expected to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg City Schools to provide free meals to all students

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools announced Thursday its policy to provide free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Program as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale

Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
ROANOKE, VA
Jordan Tucker
WDBJ7.com

Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Festival of India returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of India has been a part of the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade. It’s organized by the India Heritage Society and is celebrating its 14th year. Dancing, food, fun and pieces of Indian culture will be on display Saturday night and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s new Star of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Farmers Market celebrates 140 years of history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmers Market is celebrating its 140 year anniversary. The farmers market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors. In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four celebrates National Farmers Market Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four speaks with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) about their flagship farmers market, Grandin Village Farmers Market, scheduled this Saturday. The Grandin Village market is hosting a National Farmers Market Week Celebration, complete with live music cocktails by Lucky restaurant bartenders, a kids activity table, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Caesars Danville casino officially breaks ground

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is celebrating the progress of the new Caesars Casino. The groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning was filled with excitement from Caesars officials, city council members, first responders and other community stakeholders. The mayor of Danville was one of the first to speak at the ceremony. “Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crystal Spring neighborhood in Roanoke reacts to boutique hotel plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The developers of a boutique hotel are taking the next steps toward construction in Roanoke. However, it will be awhile before any construction happens on Crystal Spring Avenue. Developers explained at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday they’ll be focusing on mapping out the building...
ROANOKE, VA

