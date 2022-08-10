Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E Preston
WDBJ7.com
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program. Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant. AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program....
WDBJ7.com
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
WDBJ7.com
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday. ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square. ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils,...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
WDBJ7.com
Number of homeless students expected to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg City Schools to provide free meals to all students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools announced Thursday its policy to provide free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Program as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County School Board approves return of hybrid transportation/nutrition associate position
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many school systems, Roanoke County Public Schools has positions it is trying to fill, especially when it comes to transportation and nutrition. “As you’re aware, we have struggled and we continue to struggle to fill our open positions for bus drivers, bus aides and...
WDBJ7.com
Addressing mental health concerns continues to be priority this school year
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids going back to school, some parents and educators may be concerned about students’ mental health-- especially as the effects of the pandemic continue and costs rise because of inflation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are a few signs...
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
WDBJ7.com
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
WDBJ7.com
Festival of India returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of India has been a part of the Roanoke Valley for more than a decade. It’s organized by the India Heritage Society and is celebrating its 14th year. Dancing, food, fun and pieces of Indian culture will be on display Saturday night and...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s new Star of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an exciting day Friday atop Mill Mountain as people gathered to celebrate Roanoke’s Star of the Year. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke auctioned off naming rights to the Mill Mountain Star for a year. A group led by Cheri Hartman donated and now the star honors Dr. Brenda Hale.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Farmers Market celebrates 140 years of history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Farmers Market is celebrating its 140 year anniversary. The farmers market is the oldest one throughout the Commonwealth. It dates back to 1882 when the city first gave licenses to vendors. In 2022, vendors come from across the southwest region sell goods from...
WDBJ7.com
7@four celebrates National Farmers Market Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four speaks with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) about their flagship farmers market, Grandin Village Farmers Market, scheduled this Saturday. The Grandin Village market is hosting a National Farmers Market Week Celebration, complete with live music cocktails by Lucky restaurant bartenders, a kids activity table, and...
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening Soon
(JP Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Roanoke residents are feeling the heat and it's not just the weather. Home and rental prices are increasing in cost and some people are struggling to keep up with the payments.
WDBJ7.com
Caesars Danville casino officially breaks ground
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is celebrating the progress of the new Caesars Casino. The groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning was filled with excitement from Caesars officials, city council members, first responders and other community stakeholders. The mayor of Danville was one of the first to speak at the ceremony. “Danville...
WDBJ7.com
Crystal Spring neighborhood in Roanoke reacts to boutique hotel plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The developers of a boutique hotel are taking the next steps toward construction in Roanoke. However, it will be awhile before any construction happens on Crystal Spring Avenue. Developers explained at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday they’ll be focusing on mapping out the building...
