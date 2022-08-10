Read full article on original website
Shirlee Geist
3d ago
Another criminal that Gascon didn't charge this cop killer in the other occurrences. Recall GASCON
5
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody
PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino
Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car
INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder
ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim of fatal stabbing in East LA
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent fatal stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene. Deputies responded to the...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
nypressnews.com
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed
A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
BET
Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified
Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
NBC Los Angeles
LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury
Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
