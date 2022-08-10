ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirlee Geist
3d ago

Another criminal that Gascon didn't charge this cop killer in the other occurrences. Recall GASCON

foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody

PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#La Fitness#Fox News Digital
Fontana Herald News

Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino

Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car

INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
nypressnews.com

Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Looters break into Central L.A. auto parts store after street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning. Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the […]
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed

A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
DOWNEY, CA
BET

Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified

Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
NBC Los Angeles

LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury

Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
