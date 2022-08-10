Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
Times-Union Newspaper
Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival
PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
Times-Union Newspaper
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
abc57.com
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.13.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:18 p.m. Thursday - Nicole Marie Blair, 43, of 10208 S. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 6:05 p.m. Thursday - Aubrey Ann Coy, 43, of 4865 E. CR...
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant
WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WNDU
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Times-Union Newspaper
DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
Times-Union Newspaper
Karen S. Michael
Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
95.3 MNC
Juvenile arrested for stealing Plymouth city vehicle
A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Plymouth. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, when police were called to the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say that a suspect went through a window in the office and took a...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
