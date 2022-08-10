Read full article on original website
Laura L. Saldana
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
Karen S. Michael
Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival
PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
Public Occurrences 08.13.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:18 p.m. Thursday - Nicole Marie Blair, 43, of 10208 S. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 6:05 p.m. Thursday - Aubrey Ann Coy, 43, of 4865 E. CR...
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work
The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners
LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/11
WARSAW – Warsaw picked up its first dual match victory of the season Thursday, narrowly defeating Rochester 185-186 at Rozella Ford golf course. Abbey Peterson shot a 37 to lead all competitors, closely followed by Olivia Robinson-Gay with a 39. The Tigers travel to Fort Wayne Saturday morning for the Concordia Invitational.
Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant
WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse
Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder
After about 2-1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Judge Explains Importance Of JDAI Coordinators To County Council
Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of 2022 and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of the Council that she...
Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase
It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
2022 Preview: Women’s Soccer Loaded For 2022 Campaign
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s women’s soccer team is armed with arguably its most talented squad in program history for the 2022 season. Head coach Michael Voss has high hopes for the Lady Lancers this year. Voss, the winningest coach in program history, wants the 2022 campaign to be the best year in team history.
Legal Services Transfer A Matter Of Trust For County Council, Commissioners
Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of $50,000 in the county...
Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range
Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
