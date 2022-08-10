ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kardashian-Jenners Swear By a $165 Electric Kettle, But We Found an Alternative For Half The Price

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
There’s nothing better than snuggling up on the couch with a good book and a hot bev in hand during the fall. Although, I can’t lie—I’m not a fan of steaming drinks. In fact, I probably only make them a few times a year. However, when I do give in, they literally warm my chest and instantly relax me; piping hot beverages just hit the spot sometimes. That said, my technique is questionable. I’m notorious for being lazy and microwaving a mug of water to make tea or cocoa (I know this is a crime; please don’t come for me). Is it time for me to get a grip and purchase a kettle? Probably.

Fellow’s Stagg EKG Electric Kettle would be my first choice because of its unique shape and celeb backing . Kourtney Kardashian featured the kettle on her Instagram stories and her lifestyle website, Poosh . “She uses this tea kettle to create a convenient mobile warm beverage station. She also keeps one on her stove to heat up her matcha throughout the day,” the Poosh post read. The Kardashian-Jenners tend to use the same products, so it comes as no surprise that the aesthetic kettle appears in Kendall’s Architectural Digest home tour .

The Stagg EKG Electric Kettle features adjustable temperature control, heats up water quickly, has an LCD display and boils up to 0.9 liters. Not to mention, its gooseneck spout and design and color options make this kettle so chic. It literally looks like a sculpture on your kitchen counter or, in Kourt and Kendall’s cases, in your bedroom beverage-making station.

If you can’t bring yourself to shell out $165 for this luxe appliance, Cosori’s Electric Gooseneck Kettle fits the bill. No literally—it’s half the price on Amazon and also the No.1 bestseller in its category. Not only does it look similar, but it has even more capabilities than the Fellow one.

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle $77.99


Buy Now

The biggest difference is the Cosori kettle’s Bluetooth functions . You can use the VeSync app to change the temperature, maintain a certain temp and schedule when you want it to start heating up all from your phone. Choose any temperature between 104°F and 212°F and track it in real-time on the app. There’s no estimating or rounding up or down with this electric kettle; get the exact temperature you need to make the most delish beverage of your choice.

If you’re not super tech savvy, just select one of the four temperature presets. There’s oolong tea, green tea, black tea and coffee, and a MyBrew button that lets you customize your own temp.

The kettle can boil up to 0.8 liters of water, and like the Fellow Kettle, it has 1200 Watts of power that can heat your water in just three to five minutes tops.

Additionally, the appearance of the $78 kettle is on par with that of the $165 version . It has a matte black finish, gooseneck spout, ergonomic handle and lid. The controls on each might differ, but the aesthetic matches the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle’s to a T.

Even Amazon shoppers, who gave the product a 4.7-star overall rating , compare the two kettles and have the more budget-friendly one as their top pick.

“I’ll be honest, I really wanted the expensive Fellow Stagg kettle, but couldn’t justify the $$. So I saw many good reviews about this kettle, and I decided to give it a try,” explained one reviewer. “Really happy I did! It’s been great so far, and the app to set it heating remotely is nifty! It does have some small amount of temperature drift, but it’s been perfect for my needs. I’ve done pour-over coffee, different teas and hot cocoa—all came out nicely! Take a chance on this one, worth it!”

Safety measures are key when it comes to electric kettles, and fortunately, Cosori incorporates automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection features.

“When I tell you this is a game changer , it really is! I am old school and I love my kettle but hate the fact it takes so long,” wrote another shopper. “With this, hot water is ready in about three minutes or even less depending on how much water you have in it.”

Save $87 by shopping Cosori’s Electric Gooseneck Kettle on Amazon . Endless tea, coffee and cocoa await you!

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

