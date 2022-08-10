ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

John Lawrence Gullett

John Lawrence Gullett

NORTH WEBSTER – John Lawrence Gullett, 79, of North Webster, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1943, in Warsaw, to James Russell and Frances Imogene Richwine Gullett. He was a lifetime area resident and resided in North Webster most of his life....
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Laura L. Saldana

Laura L. Saldana

Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase

It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder

After about 2-1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
NAPPANEE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival

PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work

The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse

Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet

Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
WARSAW, IN
Karen S. Michael

Karen S. Michael

Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/11

WARSAW – Warsaw picked up its first dual match victory of the season Thursday, narrowly defeating Rochester 185-186 at Rozella Ford golf course. Abbey Peterson shot a 37 to lead all competitors, closely followed by Olivia Robinson-Gay with a 39. The Tigers travel to Fort Wayne Saturday morning for the Concordia Invitational.
WARSAW, IN
News Break
Politics
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant

WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners

LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
LARWILL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range

Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2022 Preview: Women’s Soccer Loaded For 2022 Campaign

WINONA LAKE - Grace’s women’s soccer team is armed with arguably its most talented squad in program history for the 2022 season. Head coach Michael Voss has high hopes for the Lady Lancers this year. Voss, the winningest coach in program history, wants the 2022 campaign to be the best year in team history.
WINONA LAKE, IN

