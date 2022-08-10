ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Cleveland Public Power worker pleads to cybercrime

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XoyrZ_0hCNzy4y00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Cleveland Public Power worker has admitted to illegally installing devices on his coworkers’ computers that recorded everything they typed.

John Pelton, 55, of Avon Lake , is a former operator for the utility company . He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempting to access a secure computer and obtain information and providing false statements to a government official, according to a news release from the office of Michelle M. Baeppler, U.S. attorney for Ohio’s Northern District federal court.

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

Pelton was accused of installing two keyloggers that he had purchased on eBay onto his coworkers’ computers in January 2021. Keyloggers are physical devices that record keystrokes and can capture information like login credentials or messages that a hacker can later retrieve remotely over Wi-Fi.

The keyloggers were installed on two computers in a control room accessible only with an access badge — one of which collected data on the electrical system’s use, according to the release. Pelton would have been able to capture an administrator’s password and “access features that he otherwise was unable to access,” court documents show.

“The operators at the utility have the capability to turn the power on and off throughout the network, and, if done incorrectly or inappropriately, an operator could damage the transmission system, injure employees and possibly negatively impact the energy grid,” reads the release.

2 deported after Portage County traffic stop

Pelton later told FBI agents in a May interview that he was unfamiliar with keyloggers or what they did. He also denied researching them and said he couldn’t remember purchasing them. Court documents showed Pelton was knowingly lying to the officers, the release states.

Pelton is set for sentencing on Nov. 16. He faces up to eight years in prison on the false statement charge and one year in prison on the cybercrime charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Parma man faces federal charges for conspiracy to commit arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - – A Parma man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson related to the destruction of a parking booth during the May 30, 2020, demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Cleveland, according to the Department of Justice. According to the indictment,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Avon Lake, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Public Power#Fbi Agents#Sentencing#Hackers#Cybercrime#Ebay
Cleveland.com

Women steal $1,700 worth of Ulta merchandise: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Aug. 3 at 12:17 a.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver for equipment and lane violations. While at the car, the officer noticed evidence of alcohol impairment in the actions of the 40-year-old Cleveland man driving the car. As backup arrived, the officer asked the driver to exit the car to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Prior to the tests, the officer asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver said he was unarmed. The driver was too intoxicated to drive and he was arrested. During the arrest search, the officer found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s waistband. A computer check of the gun’s serial number showed the gun was reported stolen from Bedford Heights, Ohio.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
CLEVELAND, OH
Law & Crime

4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy