Texas State

NewsTalk 940 AM

PHOTOS: The Beautiful Main Streets of the Texas Panhandle

The Texas Panhandle is full of great towns and wonderful people. Plus, so much history and a lot of history has happened on the main streets of our towns. Our mainstreets hold the secret of our towns from the beginning. Many deals were made on these streets, heck maybe even a shoot-out or two. Horses were tied to posts as people made their way into the general store, bank, or saloon. As time went by the dirt was replaced by bricks or pavement, and the buildings transformed into shops, restaurants, boutiques, banks, and more.
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Winters, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

That Dog in the Bed of That Pickup – Is That Legal in Texas?

I remember growing up we, as kids, were never buckled in the car. Heck, I don't even know if our car had seat belts. It would make it easier for us to nap on long car rides. We would crawl all over the back seat of our cars. Sometimes we would crawl and lie down on the top of the back seats in that window space. We were that cool.
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

