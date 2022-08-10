Read full article on original website
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
PHOTOS: The Beautiful Main Streets of the Texas Panhandle
The Texas Panhandle is full of great towns and wonderful people. Plus, so much history and a lot of history has happened on the main streets of our towns. Our mainstreets hold the secret of our towns from the beginning. Many deals were made on these streets, heck maybe even a shoot-out or two. Horses were tied to posts as people made their way into the general store, bank, or saloon. As time went by the dirt was replaced by bricks or pavement, and the buildings transformed into shops, restaurants, boutiques, banks, and more.
Whoa! The Weird & Wacky Crimes of 2022 in the Texas Panhandle
Every town, village, and big city have their own problems with crime. That's just a given. But if you've lived in the Texas Panhandle for long enough, you'll see that there's some shenanigans that are wacky enough to make you go "Huh...that's not normal." Think about it. Just last year,...
Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?
Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
That Dog in the Bed of That Pickup – Is That Legal in Texas?
I remember growing up we, as kids, were never buckled in the car. Heck, I don't even know if our car had seat belts. It would make it easier for us to nap on long car rides. We would crawl all over the back seat of our cars. Sometimes we would crawl and lie down on the top of the back seats in that window space. We were that cool.
The Largest Ranch In Texas Under One Fence Is Near Amarillo
Every last one of us is familiar with the old saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas." Imagine how big the largest of something has to be if everything is already bigger here. The "largest ranch in Texas under one fence" is near Amarillo, and it's massive. Say Hello To Waggoner...
