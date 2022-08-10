Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. The two officers hurt in the...
WacoTrib.com
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
News Channel 25
Law enforcement agencies execute federal warrant on Fort Hood, suspect arrested
Law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood "without incident" Thursday night. The Fort Hood press center said a military police operation was successfully completed at 9 p.m. "A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect...
Officers make arrest at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas — At 9:00 p.m.Thursday, Fort Hood law enforcement agencies arrested a person on unknown charges without incident, according to Fort Hood officials. Several federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement organizations carried out a federal warrant execution and have a suspect in custody. 6...
KWTX
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
dallasexpress.com
Man’s Body Found Near Texas Army Base
An ongoing investigation seeks to unravel mysteries surrounding the discovery of a dead body near Fort Hood. On Tuesday, August 9, Members of a highway clean-up crew found the corpse along the side of I-14 while conducting work near the army base. They notified deputies from the Coryell County Sheriff’s office shortly after 10 a.m.
WacoTrib.com
Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
WacoTrib.com
Authorities capture Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
KHOU
Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire
ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
WacoTrib.com
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
KWTX
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year. “School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said. According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to...
WacoTrib.com
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
WacoTrib.com
Ivey's office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office released photos of her greeting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at an airport on Friday a day after it dismissed rumors that Ivey was having health issues just months ahead of the general election. The four photos showed Ivey, 77,...
WacoTrib.com
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WacoTrib.com
WVa gov issues state of emergency over corrections staffing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With staffing vacancies over 60% at two correctional facilities in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency Thursday that would allow the National Guard to help with the shortages. “These are critical positions and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act...
