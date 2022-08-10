ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruceville-eddy, TX

WacoTrib.com

Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. The two officers hurt in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WacoTrib.com

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
PASADENA, MD
KCEN

Officers make arrest at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — At 9:00 p.m.Thursday, Fort Hood law enforcement agencies arrested a person on unknown charges without incident, according to Fort Hood officials. Several federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement organizations carried out a federal warrant execution and have a suspect in custody. 6...
FORT HOOD, TX
KWTX

Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
FORT HOOD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man’s Body Found Near Texas Army Base

An ongoing investigation seeks to unravel mysteries surrounding the discovery of a dead body near Fort Hood. On Tuesday, August 9, Members of a highway clean-up crew found the corpse along the side of I-14 while conducting work near the army base. They notified deputies from the Coryell County Sheriff’s office shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hawaii teen dies, brother missing after both swept at sea

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
HAWAII STATE
#Dps#Trooper#U S Army
WacoTrib.com

Authorities capture Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended.
TOLEDO, OH
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
ORANGE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WacoTrib.com

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
UTAH STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ivey's office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office released photos of her greeting South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at an airport on Friday a day after it dismissed rumors that Ivey was having health issues just months ahead of the general election. The four photos showed Ivey, 77,...
ALABAMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
WacoTrib.com

WVa gov issues state of emergency over corrections staffing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With staffing vacancies over 60% at two correctional facilities in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency Thursday that would allow the National Guard to help with the shortages. “These are critical positions and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

