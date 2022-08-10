Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant
WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
Times-Union Newspaper
DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
Times-Union Newspaper
Judge Explains Importance Of JDAI Coordinators To County Council
Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of 2022 and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of the Council that she...
abc57.com
Beacon's new outpatient center
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon's new outpatient center opens Friday. The center will streamline some cost-effective services such as, MedPoint urgent care, physical therapy, MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning. Specialist Goshen providers for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival
PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase
It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
95.3 MNC
Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend
If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
Times-Union Newspaper
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse
Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
Times-Union Newspaper
Legal Services Transfer A Matter Of Trust For County Council, Commissioners
Legal services expenditures in the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ budget have been an issue for the County Council the past two years, but the two government bodies are working to restore the trust, beginning with a transfer request Thursday. Commissioner Cary Groninger requested a transfer of $50,000 in the county...
abc57.com
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
Times-Union Newspaper
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
