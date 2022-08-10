ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant

WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet

Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Beacon's new outpatient center

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon's new outpatient center opens Friday. The center will streamline some cost-effective services such as, MedPoint urgent care, physical therapy, MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning. Specialist Goshen providers for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival

PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
PIERCETON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase

It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Events to look forward to in Michiana this weekend

If you’re a Shakespeare super fan, this weekend is for you. Head to the South Bend Civic Theater to see Sense and Sensibility on Friday, August 12 and on Sunday, August 14 Much Ado About Nothing is playing. The showing starts each day at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse

Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
WARSAW, IN
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

James Daniel Ramsey

James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
WARSAW, IN

