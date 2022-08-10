Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Amy Grant concert cancelled due to bike accident
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced the Amy Grant concert scheduled for Sept. 17 has been cancelled due to Grant suffering injuries in a bike accident. Wagon Wheel will begin processing refunds to all ticket holders on Sept. 2, and all...
Times-Union Newspaper
Clayton, Wyant To Speak At Heirloom Tomato Festival
PIERCETON - The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be Aug. 27 in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot in Pierceton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival will welcome Jim Wyant and Brad Clayton as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. Each of these tomato experts will give two talks inside The Old Train Depot, according to a news release provided.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/11
WARSAW – Warsaw picked up its first dual match victory of the season Thursday, narrowly defeating Rochester 185-186 at Rozella Ford golf course. Abbey Peterson shot a 37 to lead all competitors, closely followed by Olivia Robinson-Gay with a 39. The Tigers travel to Fort Wayne Saturday morning for the Concordia Invitational.
Times-Union Newspaper
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Grant Provides Fresh, Local Produce For Combined Community Services
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $54,500 to Warsaw-based nonprofit Combined Community Services (CCS) for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS has partnered with Noble Gnome, a farm based in Mentone, that’s committed to reducing food...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ole Hitchin’ Post In Larwill Has New Owners
LARWILL - Kosciusko and Whitley chambers of commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., Larwill. The season for outdoor dining started April 1, which ends the last weekend of October. Owner Krissy Ropp purchased Ole Hitchin' Post, 109 Center St., in January 2021. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, of Warsaw, passed away at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 77. James was born on March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Karen S. Michael
Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
Times-Union Newspaper
Laura L. Saldana
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
John Lawrence Gullett
NORTH WEBSTER – John Lawrence Gullett, 79, of North Webster, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1943, in Warsaw, to James Russell and Frances Imogene Richwine Gullett. He was a lifetime area resident and resided in North Webster most of his life....
Times-Union Newspaper
Area Man Named Fittest Man In The World For Age Range
Atwood native and Tippecanoe Valley graduate Bryan Wong has been working out heavily since he was a teenager and has been doing CrossFit since he was in college to focus on physique. Wong’s fitness journey reached a new peak this past weekend when he was named the Fittest Man in the World for the 35-39 age group at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend.
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
Inside Indiana Business
Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?
Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
Times-Union Newspaper
DAR Recognizes JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
Kaley Rodriguez, daughter of Edward and Angi Rodriquez, was recognized as the Warsaw Community High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the 2021-22 school year. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). While...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.13.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:18 p.m. Thursday - Nicole Marie Blair, 43, of 10208 S. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, arrested for felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000. • 6:05 p.m. Thursday - Aubrey Ann Coy, 43, of 4865 E. CR...
