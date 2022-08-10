ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Watson play in Friday's preseason game?

 3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday what the status of Deshaun Watson is for Friday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns announced that they will play most of their starters in Friday’s preseason opener, and that Watson is scheduled to start the game.

The former Clemson quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler is currently slated to make his Browns preseason debut after he was acquired in a trade with the Texans in March, provided there is no change to his status, with the NFL appealing his six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Friday would mark Watson’s first game action since the end of the 2020 season.

Kickoff for Friday’s game between the Browns and Jaguars is set for 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he plans to play his team’s starters a little bit, including former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Receiver out for season

A Clemson receiver’s season is over before it began. The injuries have been piling up at the position early in preseason camp. Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams have been limited or held out of practice (...)
CLEMSON, SC
