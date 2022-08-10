Read full article on original website
Zach Baughman
3d ago
I'm very sorry for these people's loss however when you go on a cruise and you take these excursions these are independent companies that offer their services. has nothing to do with all in America and I would counter Sue after the suit is throwing a court against those people for all damages. I'm sick and tired of this kind of logic or lack thereof
Reply
2
1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park
SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911. Arriving police officers found...
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightning storms ignite 13 new wildfires in Eastern Washington
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
Oregon ski area sued over Tacoma child’s death
The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the lawsuit Aug. 2 over the...
q13fox.com
Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour skates into Everett this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. - The Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour is coming to Everett this weekend. It's the first time since 2011 that the SLS will take place in the Seattle area. The event is typically held in California, so the tour's stop in Western Washington is a welcome change for...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
KOMO News
Three men arrested across the country for 2005 murder of woman found in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Three of four murder suspects have been arrested in relation to a woman’s 2005 death. The woman, 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read, was found headless and decomposing in a plastic container floating in the Puget Sound in Jan. 2006. Her head was found in the Puget Sound...
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Everett on Friday. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near 128th Street SW and 8th Avenue W. One of the vehicles involved was a small dump truck. Both...
q13fox.com
Popular Black-owned coffee shop target of multiple racist, verbal attacks on the phone
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County is yet again the target of multiple racist attacks, this time over the phone. FOX 13 News talked with the owner and an employee at Black Coffee Northwest about the hateful phone calls. "This is happening on a regular...
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
1 killed, another injured in crash on HOV off-ramp in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in Tukwila. The crash happened on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5. The collision caused the HOV...
q13fox.com
WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
KOMO News
Pilot dead after crashing in dense forest near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — A person is dead after crashing their plane near Sequim. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident first heard a low flying plane and called deputies, saying they thought the engine may have sputtered before the crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. Rescue crews rushed...
Lightning strikes home, boat in Federal Way
Pierce and South King Counties were hit hardest by an intense lightning storm Wednesday. The system brought hundreds of lightning strikes to Western Washington. Just after 9:30 a.m., lightning struck the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Federal Way. “I was in a meeting, heard a loud explosion and the house shook...
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
marinelink.com
US Coast Guard Selects Builder for Over the Horizon Cutter Boats
The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has selected Inventech Marine Solutions of Bremerton, Wash., to build the next generation of over the horizon (OTH V) cutter boats. The first delivery order for four OTH Vs was placed August 3 with a value of $1.973 million. These four OTH Vs will be used for operational test and evaluation before the program moves to full production. The 10-year contract supports delivery of up to 200 boats with a total value of approximately $103 million.
q13fox.com
2 injured in shooting in Seattle's Hillman City neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood that left two people injured. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to a shooting near 42nd and Orcas St, where they found two people...
