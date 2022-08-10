Read full article on original website
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
The Daily South
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
WKRC
Bounce houses help lift spirits of kids impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WKRC/WKYT/CBS Newspath) - The kindness of two people is helping bring joy to children in Eastern Kentucky after the region was struck by heavy flooding. Three bounce houses now sit outside Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School in Breathitt County. Jessica Wilmore told WKYT she was passing through flooded areas and was thinking about the children who lost their homes.
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
WLKY.com
Death toll in eastern Kentucky floods rises to 39
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — More than two weeks after floods started ravaging several eastern Kentucky communities, the death toll continues to rise. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number rose from 38 to 39 with the addition of a loss out of Breathitt County. See aerials from Breathitt...
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | UK's Barnhart counters Cal-Stoops friendly fire with some fire of his own
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the grand scheme of things, a basketball coach and a football coach trading public barbs would raise eyebrows anywhere, would be a problem for any athletic director. At Kentucky, it’s something different entirely. That’s why UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart was out on...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
WLKY.com
First responders and military helped rescue 1,300+ following eastern Kentucky floods
EASTERN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Captain Brad Austin has flown for years, but when he loaded up two weeks ago even he wasn't prepared for what he would see. Floodwaters had ripped across eastern Kentucky, stranding thousands. “We were able to locate people, some were on riverbanks. The...
kentuckytoday.com
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
styleblueprint.com
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
wdrb.com
Louisville restaurant owner planning return to help feed eastern Kentucky victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky is reeling and people are still in need for help in the wake of historic flooding. It's a crisis that's caught the attention from the White House. Thousands remain without a home and others have limited access to resources as simple as running water.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Updates Flooding Death Toll
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11th, that over 1,300 rescues have been performed as a result of the intense flooding that swept through our region. The governor also updated the flooding death toll, which now stands at 39 after an additional loss...
WLKY.com
Baptist Health opens new hybrid facility in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The concept is new, combining the emergency room with an urgent care center, but doctors say it should help ease the load on everyone in the facility. It's called a hybrid health care facility, which means patients will find more specialized care, faster than ever. "If...
