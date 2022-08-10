ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Richmond, KY
Richmond, KY
Education
The Daily South

Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother

An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Nursing Student#Essentials
WKRC

Bounce houses help lift spirits of kids impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WKRC/WKYT/CBS Newspath) - The kindness of two people is helping bring joy to children in Eastern Kentucky after the region was struck by heavy flooding. Three bounce houses now sit outside Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary School in Breathitt County. Jessica Wilmore told WKYT she was passing through flooded areas and was thinking about the children who lost their homes.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Death toll in eastern Kentucky floods rises to 39

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — More than two weeks after floods started ravaging several eastern Kentucky communities, the death toll continues to rise. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number rose from 38 to 39 with the addition of a loss out of Breathitt County. See aerials from Breathitt...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

New cattle disease in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
KENTUCKY STATE
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South

The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Governor Beshear Updates Flooding Death Toll

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11th, that over 1,300 rescues have been performed as a result of the intense flooding that swept through our region. The governor also updated the flooding death toll, which now stands at 39 after an additional loss...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Baptist Health opens new hybrid facility in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The concept is new, combining the emergency room with an urgent care center, but doctors say it should help ease the load on everyone in the facility. It's called a hybrid health care facility, which means patients will find more specialized care, faster than ever. "If...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy