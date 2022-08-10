Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
wfxrtv.com
Alabama woman stands three hours on one leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort. The 27-year-old ventured to Cullman for the annual Rock...
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service
Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
Bham Now
20 new & coming soon home listings across Birmingham—August 12-14
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: 2A newcomers hope to turn heads while others seek revenge
This is the second in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
ABC 33/40 News
Alcohol sales being reconsidered for Alabama athletic events
The University of Alabama is working through a liquor license application process for Bryant Denny Stadium. This was already discussed earlier in the year, back in February, but the university took it off the table. "If you have been down here on a football game weekend, my guess is nobody's...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022
19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Birmingham, AL [2022 Updated]
Are you craving some Mexican cuisine? Well, we might be able to help in satisfying that craving! Today, it is going to be all about Mexican cuisine. We will be taking you on a tour of some of the best Mexican restaurants in Birmingham, AL. Are you ready? Well, we...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy
Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
AdWeek
WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
intheknow.com
Rumors of a ‘Bama Rush’ documentary spark TikTok drama: ‘Things could get spun out of hand’
TikTokers are currently obsessed with season 2 of “Bama Rush,” or University of Alabama rush week, which has become famous for its over-the-top luxury and juicy gossip. Recently rumors that HBO Max may be infiltrating this year’s rush season have spread across the app. TikToker Brun shared...
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
