Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service

Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
ANNISTON, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: 2A newcomers hope to turn heads while others seek revenge

This is the second in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sadik Balarabe
Landon Donovan
Juan Agudelo
Marlon Santos
Mikey Lopez
ABC 33/40 News

Alcohol sales being reconsidered for Alabama athletic events

The University of Alabama is working through a liquor license application process for Bryant Denny Stadium. This was already discussed earlier in the year, back in February, but the university took it off the table. "If you have been down here on a football game weekend, my guess is nobody's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022

19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Birmingham, AL [2022 Updated]

Are you craving some Mexican cuisine? Well, we might be able to help in satisfying that craving! Today, it is going to be all about Mexican cuisine. We will be taking you on a tour of some of the best Mexican restaurants in Birmingham, AL. Are you ready? Well, we...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy

Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AdWeek

WBRC Welcomes Former Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice Back After Year Away

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist J-P Dice is returning to Birmingham, Ala., Fox affiliate WBRC. The station said Dice will support chief meteorologist Wes Wyatt and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

