Santa Maria, CA

More than 740 Santa Maria High School freshmen welcomed at Wednesday orientation

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Nearly 100 Santa Maria High School Link Crew members welcomed the majority of the more than 740 incoming freshmen at the Class of 2026 orientation on Wednesday.

The Link Crew student leaders guided the new Saints through a nearly four-hour event by highlighting the school's social and learning environment, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

“I’m excited,’’ said incoming student Briseida Gonzalez. “High school is important and I’m going to do my best.’’

The freshman received an introduction to what student life will be like, had photos taken for their student ID cards, picked up schedules and laptops, and received a tour of the school.

“It’s a great way to alleviate the stress that can come with starting at a new school,’’ said Santa Maria High School Principal Steve Campbell. “We want the incoming 9th graders to start forming a positive connection with our campus and this is a great way to accomplish that.’’

